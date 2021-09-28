IBEX 2021 kicks off in Tampa





The International Boat Builders’ Exhibition and Conference (IBEX) is open until Thursday in Tampa. The show includes a number of networking events and special events for industry professionals to connect as it celebrates its 30th anniversary. The IBEX daily schedule is available atwww.ibexshow.com/schedule-at-a-glance/. Special events can be found atwww.ibexshow.com/special-events-demos/. Tuesday, September 28 From 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., the Industry Breakfast, Keynote Presentation and Innovation Awards will be held at the JW Marriott Tampa Water Street, a new location for this year. On the opening morning of the show, attendees will enjoy breakfast while listening to an industry talk from Frank Hugelmeyer, President of the NMMA, learn about new IBEX Innovation Awards winning products, and learn about the winners of the NMMA Hall of Fame and Mel Prix Barr. The breakfast is sponsored by AWLGRIP North America, Interlux Yacht Finishes, Protomet Corporation, the Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation (RBFF), Sea Hawk Paints and Tides Marine Inc.

From 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., Generations Collide presented by Emerging Marine Leaders and hosted by Social Navigator and Nautical industry, will be held on the 1st Floor, Room 12 of the Tampa Convention Center. Join the Emerging Marine Leaders at an exciting event that brings together professionals from across the maritime industry. Five influential leaders will host a panel and share their perspectives with the next generation of marine professionals. This event is free for everyone. To find out more about the group and join Emerging Marine Leaders, visit www.ibexshow.com/emerging-marine-leaders.

From 6 p.m., exhibitors and visitors can join the Opening Night at the Pavillon de la Voile to celebrate a successful first day. Located just outside the Tampa Convention Center, visitors can spend the evening enjoying drink specials and live performances provided by Wet Sounds Inc. Wednesday September 29 From 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Pitch the Press will take place in the press room on the 1st floor of the Tampa Convention Center, with a Happy Hour to follow. This is an exciting and fast-paced live event featuring product presentations from selected exhibiting companies by industry journalists. Happy Hour is sponsored by Propspeed. Space is limited, please plan to arrive early.

From 6 p.m., visitors are invited to end the day at the Pavillon de la Voile for the Mixeur Mid-Show. Take advantage of another evening outside the Tampa Convention Center to reconnect with the industry. Rowmark Custom Laminations is the event sponsor and will provide exciting giveaways and ongoing live entertainment from Wet Sounds. These events are in addition to live and ongoing activities, such as the NMEA Connected Electronics Pavilion, the Emerging Maritime Leaders Charging Meeting, IBEX Docks and expanded outdoor exhibits. Emerging marine leaders will hold a daily charging meeting at 1 p.m. on the 2nd Floor, Innovation Way Charging Station, provided by Scanstrut. Interested visitors can join other emerging marine leaders to network and rejuvenate during this daily informal gathering. IBEX has always been the place where the industry comes together to connect and do business, and we all need it more than ever this year, said Anne Dunbar, director of IBEX. We will be celebrating our 30th anniversary in addition to the wide range of quality networking events and on-site experiences we have planned. We look forward to seeing you in Tampa in just a few weeks. Advertising The IBEX exhibition halls on the 1st and 2nd floors will open at 9 a.m. each day, one hour earlier than the 3rd floor, and will showcase the products and services of companies new to the Show and the industry. The 3rd floor will include specialized pavilions, including the Composites pavilion; the Compliance, Standards and Education pavilion; and the NMEA connected electronics pavilion. The Marina & Yard Pavilion will be located on the 1st floor.

