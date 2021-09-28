Entertainment
Lake County’s Guide to Fun Fall Activities: Festivals, Pumpkin Fields
Autumn is in the air.
This means pumpkins are spawning all over Lake County.
Just grab a pumpkin or stay a little longer to enjoy a corn maze or hay walk, sip cider or munch on baked goods – here’s a glimpse of pumpkin fields and fall festivities in our region.
Leesburg
The Knights of Columbus of St. Paul is hosting an apumpkinpatch October 2-30 at 1330 Sunshine Avenue in Leesburg from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Support their cause and enjoy a variety of pumpkins for the holidays.
Details:ccstpaul.com
Clermont
Ponderosa pumpkin at the citrus fruit showcase
The third annual PumpkinPonderosa at the Showcase of Citrus will be bigger and better and will run until November 28 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 5010 US Highway 27 in Clermont.
Families can choose their perfect pumpkins, do arts and crafts, play outdoor games, take hay rides, take awesome family photos, and even enjoy a monster truck tour. They have activities for all ages and even spooky adult drinks in the fall at their two outdoor bars.
Entrance and parking are free.
Details:vitrineofcitrus.com/whats-happening/
Southern Hills Farms Fall Festival
The 6th Annual Fall Festival at Southern Hill Farms will be held Thursday through Sunday through November 7 at 16651 Schofield Road in Clermont.
What fall adventure would be complete without mouthwatering apple cider donuts, Jumbo Jack carving pumpkins and s’mores around the fireplaces?
Their latest edition is a five-acre corn maze with U-shaped sunflowers and zinnias, live music, a pumpkin barn, food trucks, local craft beer, and delicious pastries.
Admission is $ 20 per person, two years and under are free.
Details:Southernhillfarms.brushfire.com/fallfestival
Groveland
Hunt Maze andPumpkinPatch
Lake Catherine Blueberries will be hosting their annual Hunt Maze and PumpkinPatch throughout the month at 5849 Lake Catherine Road in Groveland.
The labyrinth will be open on Fridays from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until October 30.
In addition, they offer free photo opportunities with their vintage tractors and cars. On Friday and Saturday nights, they also feature a Haunted Halloween Maze and Dark Forest Terror Trail.
Parking and entry to the farm are free. Admission to the Fall Maze is $ 6. Children 3 and under are free.
Details:laccatherineblueberries.com
Eustis
Lots of pumpkins on Santa’s farm
Lots of pumpkins and activities are open for their 14th consecutive year at 35317 Huff Road in Eustis until October 31.
They will be open on weekends and certain days of the week, and will have a special stuff or treat event on October 30 and 31.
The pumpkins are freshly picked and then displayed in a shaded lot to help preserve their freshness.
Entrance prices vary.
Details:santaschristmastreeforest.com/pumpkins/
Atwood Family Farm Fall Festival
Atwood Family Farm is having a month-long Fall Festival at 36111 North County Road 44A in Eustis.
Choose from a large assortment of pumpkins, eat baked goods, and catch shows on the weekends.
Activities include 1616 spider web, corn pit, jumping hill, sand tire pit, playgrounds, cow train, hay walk, sunflower picking, painting in the pumpkin, a petting zoo, a scavenger hunt and a slide hill.
Admission is $ 12.95 weekdays, $ 14.95 weekends.
Details:atwoodfamilyfarm.com/fall-festival/
Trinity EustisPumpkinPatch
Monday through October 31, it’s patch time at Trinity Church, 890 Abrams Road in Eustis.
Each year in October, they have over 3,000 pumpkins for our pumpkin community on their campus. Proceeds help support the AWANA Midweek Children’s Program and other mission opportunities, local and global.
Free entry.
Details:trinityfree.com/pumpkin-patch
Mount Dora
Scotts Maze Adventures at Long & Scott Farms
The 19th annual Corn and Pumpkin Maze takes place every Saturday and Sunday starting Friday and continues through December 12 at 26216 County Road448A in Mount Dora.
This year’s theme is dinosaurs.
Lose yourself in their 6.5-acre corn maze, jump on the huge jump pad, slide down the 60-foot slide, and play on the castle playground.
The market and cafe will also be open with food vendors.
Admission is $ 15, children three and under are free.
Details:longandscottfarms.com/maze/
Umatilla
Pumpkin patch at Crazy Acres Farm
Check out the variety of pumpkins available at the Crazy Acres Farm at 19341 Saltsdale Road in Umatilla.
The farm is open from Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and all evening during the week.
Free entry.
Details:facebook.com/thecrazyacresfarm/
Fall Festival at Sunsational Farms
Sunsational Farms will be having a Fall Festival every Saturday in October from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Saturday at 40541 Roger Giles Road in Umatilla.
The event will include carnival games, a bee train, face painting, pumpkins, sunflowers and food trucks. The farm store will also be open.
Free entry.
Details:sunsationalfarms.com
