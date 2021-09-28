Squid Game on Netflix: How to Watch the Disturbing Blockbuster Show, What You Need to Know

Netflix / Youngkyu Park



Show n ° 1 on Netflix from Monday is a Korean series with a strange name. Squid game, released September 17, is a nine-part series about a world where children’s games become deadly. Squid Game Is The First Korean Drama To Reach # 1 On Netflix, Reaching This Milestoneonly four days after its release. It’s bloody and violent, but it’s also addicting and bingeable.

Here is what you need to know.

Disclaimer: Minor spoilers ahead, although we only explain the basics of the series, not who lives or dies.

What is Squid Game?

Squid Game focuses on a group of people in dire debt in South Korea. They are first drawn into a deadly children’s play tournament, but many of them volunteer to return, realizing that the games may be their only chance to earn the cash they need to survive. Large sums are at stake: 45 billion South Korean won, which translates to 38 million US dollars (27 million, 52 million Australian dollars). But the chances of survival are not good. Think The Hunger Games only offers contests such as Red Light, Green Light and Marbles.

You will have Hunger games flashbacks while watching Squid Game, and there are some flashbacks to Hotel and other horror movies when a group of rich masked VIPs come to bet and cheer the dead. But Squid Game doesn’t look like an impersonator – it’s a well-made drama / horror series. Rich stories are developed not only for the desperate contestants, but for those who run the game. Make sure you don’t miss the final episode, which is a real roller coaster.

You can watch the trailer here:

What does the name Squid Game mean?

In the first episode, the main character Seong Gi-hun (played by Lee jung-jae) explains that Squid Game was a game that the kids in his neighborhood used to play on a squid-shaped court. It’s kind of like Red Rover, or an elaborate version of tag. No spoilers, but the Squid Game itself ends up appearing in the Deadly Tournament.

Why should you watch Squid Game?

There is no doubt that the series has a dark theme and the blood is spurting freely. Watching children’s games turn into deadly battles is nerve-racking, and it’s not for everyone. But the characters are well developed and the action moves fast and never stops for long.

Main character Seong Gi-hun is a desperate father who is easy to root, but he’s not perfect – there’s a heartbreaking episode where his actions lead to a heartbreaking death. And he’s not alone – other nominees include an elderly man who becomes the group’s grandfather, a North Korean refugee, a gangster with a snake tattoo on his face, and a highly educated man who was the pride of his hometown, but didn’t quite live up to his potential.

The characters are introduced quickly and smoothly, and then the games begin. Once you’ve watched an episode, it’s hard not to keep coming back, if only to see who survives the next twisted game. And then … this end.

How can you watch Squid Game?

You will need Netflix to connect to the nine-episode series. (Read learn more about Netflix and how to get it here.)

Squid Game is an original Netflix drama, produced in South Korea, but it’s being dubbed in English. And unlike some shows where the dubbing leaves a little to be desired, this is top notch work. Viewers never forget that the show was originally in Korean, but the voice actors, many of whom are experienced American voice actors of Korean descent, are excellent. The show does not suffer when viewed in English.

Will there be more Squid Games?

All nine episodes of Squid Game are already on Netflix, so if you’ve got nine hours to spare, go ahead and indulge yourself. Content Warning: This is a bloody and violent show. When people lose these innocent children’s games, they die, often horribly. It’s up to you to decide if you want to see this in a nine hour binge, or if you’re going to need to space out your viewing and take breaks for sanity.

Once you’ve watched the whole series, don’t hold out for a second season. Writer / Director Hwang Dong-hyuk says Variety he might return to movies on the big screen before he thinks of a Squid Game sequel.

“I don’t have any well-developed plans for Squid Game 2,” he told Variety. “It’s quite tiring just thinking about it. But if I had to do it, I certainly wouldn’t do it alone. I would consider using a writers’ room and I would like several experienced directors.”

If you like Squid Game, you may also like …

The squid game has elements of The hunger Games in its competition format. It also reminds Royal battle, a 2000 Japanese film where middle school students must fight to the death using random weapons. It’s also a bit like the 2014 movie Snowdrops, in which people fight to survive on a never-stopping train through a frozen apocalyptic world. (Snowpiercer later became a TV shows.) And the Japanese show in three episodes, Alice in the land of borders, features students transported to a parallel world where they must play games to survive.