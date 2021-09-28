Entertainment
Free activities available this week at Central Pa.
We provide you with a list of free activities available in our region for your enjoyment!
Your weekly activity companion is back with new events in south central Pennsylvania.
Here are some of the free entertainment you can have in your neighborhood this week:
Adam County
October 2021 at the Farm Market
Oct 2, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
D&S Produce, York Springs
Stop at the Farm Market for local shopping and to see tractors and farm equipment on display. Also, if you remember your wallet, the ice cream stand will be open. You can find the event information here.
Cumberland County
October 1 from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Shippensburg Historical Society, Shippensburg
Sit by the fireside as historian and author Scott Mingus talks about the Cumberland Valley Railroad as it looked during the Civil War. You can find the Facebook event here.
Oct. 2, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Shippensburg Township Community Park, Shippensburg
Celebrate the change of seasons with free coffee, tea, and hot chocolate while shopping the craft market, playing games, and tasting delicious food trucks in the park. You can find a list of suppliers with more information here.
19th Annual Fall Festival
Oct. 2, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Stony Ridge Park, Carlisle
Celebrate fall with live music, vendors, and a BMX bike stunt show. Entrance is free, a donation is encouraged for parking. You can find all this information and much more by clicking on here.
Dauphin County
From October 1 to October 3, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
SpringGate Vineyard, Harrisburg
Celebrate Oktoberfest at the Vineyard with different activities every day. In addition, there will be daily events such as live music, German-inspired food trucks and, of course, wine. You can find everything you need to know here.
October 2, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Conewago Township Building, Elizabethtown
The seasons change and Dauphin County is celebrating. There will be live music, juggling entertainment, a kids’ area, games, food and lots of fun. You can find more information on their Facebook page here.
Franklin County
Oct 2, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
GearHouse Brewing Co., Chambersburg
GearHouse is bringing the events back this year to celebrate Oktoberfest. There will be a Best Dressed Prize, as well as a stein race, barrel roll competition and stein dress competition. The day is free but there will be alcohol as well as Oktoberfest-themed food for purchase. You can find what to expect here.
Fort Loudon Fall Food Truck Festival
Oct. 2, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Fort Loudon Community Center, Fort Loudon
Treat yourself to delicious food while enjoying the outdoors. There will be music, games of chance and skill, a car show and more to keep you occupied while you snack. You can find the details of the event here.
Juniata County
Self-Guided Walking Tour of Historic Lewistown
If you want to explore the area, learn a bit of history, and see the beginning of the leaves change, then this might be the way to go. This self-guided walking tour can be done when it’s convenient for you, and it provides information on the landmarks it takes you to see. You can download the tour here.
Lancaster County
Lititz Craftsmen’s Porch Walk
Oct. 2, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Lititz Spings Park, Lititz
Normally, this event takes place on private porches and lawns in the heart of downtown Lititz. This year, however, local artisans will instead take over the park so you can shop for their wares while enjoying the historic downtown area. Information about the event can be found here.
Oct 2, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Head to the park to meet local police, fire, military and medical heroes. There will be games and activities to break the ice as well as food and prizes. More information is available here.
Family day
Oct. 3, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Snyder Community Park, Ephrata
Join the community church of Ephrata in a celebration with the local community. There will be food, games, activities and games for the kids. Facebook event has more details here.
Lebanon County
Oct 2, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Lighthouse Thrift Store, Myerstown
Free donut, free hot dog and seasonal purchases. Spend an afternoon browsing and snacking on this fall open house. You can find the details of the event here.
Mifflin County
Big Valley Fall Harvest Festival
October 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
110 Logan Street West, Reedsville
Come to Harvestfest if you’re looking for an afternoon of boating. In addition, this event will contain many items to prepare you for Christmas as well as Halloween and Thanksgiving. You can find more details here.
Perry County
Millerstown Community Fall Festival in the Park
October 2, from 11 a.m.
100 West Juniata Parkway, Millerstown
Stop by the park for a free pumpkin painting for kids, a basket raffle, plenty of vendors, food trucks, and live entertainment. You can find all the details on their Facebook event here.
York County
Shrewsbury Firefighters Fall Festival
21 West Forrest Avenue, Shrewsbury
Bring your blankets and lawn chairs or get ready to take a walk and explore. There will also be live music to stream and listen to, as well as plenty of games and vendors to visit. In addition, food trucks will be there for you to browse and snack. Details are available here.
First gathering of fifes and drums in the capital
Various locations across York
If you are looking to witness outstanding fife and drum performances on the streets of York then you have come to the right place. You can find all the cool events happening throughout the weekend by clicking here.
