Mexican actor Diego Boneta and Skrill Money Transfer connect family and friends in the United States





HOUSTON – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Leading digital wallet Skrill USA will collaborate with TV and film icon Diego Boneta to demonstrate the ease of staying in touch with friends and family abroad through Skrill Money Transfer. Mexican Netflixs star strikes a musical biopic in Spanish Luis Miguel: the series teamed up with sister Natalia, brother Santiago and adopted dog Akila Cabrona all together for the first time to represent zero-fees1 international money transfer service. The ease of use of Skrill Money Transfers is highlighted in the campaign’s central promotional piece, an upcoming TV commercial that follows Boneta through a series of seamless transitions as he moves from an urban setting to the United States. to the warmth and hospitality of Mexico with her siblings and Akila. , a full-fledged star with over 34.5,000 Instagram followers, joining him along the way. The family-focused story is recreated as the camera follows Boneta between the two spaces, describing the simplicity of reuniting despite the physical separation. Aligning with the theme of staying connected, the campaign highlights how the digital wallet transfer service enables customers in the continental United States to easily send funds to friends and family overseas to highest exchange rates in the market, including to Netflix stars from Mexico and Spain. Portugal and 25 other countries around the world. Skrill Money Transfer is also renowned for its user-friendliness, scoring 4.7 or excellent on Trustpilot. Boneta, who will return in a recently confirmed third season of Luis Miguel: the series, is the first brand ambassador for Skrill USA. In addition to continuing his role as Grammy-winning Mexican pop legend Luis Miguel, 2021 saw the release of Bonetas’ latest film, Die in a shootout, an action comedy about two doomed lovers. International stars a two-decade acting career saw him star in the 2012 glam-metal musical Rock of ages and a supporting role in the 2019s Terminator: Dark Fate. Boneta commented: It is an incredibly exciting opportunity for me to represent a forward thinking brand in Skrill USA and its Skrill money transfer solution. Sending money home or even to friends in other countries shouldn’t be as complicated as it is. I can’t wait to tell people about this first digital solution at no cost when using a bank or debit card, it can benefit a lot of people. Paul Jardon, CEO and CFO of Skrill USA, Inc., said: The wide range of Skrill products, in particular Skrill Money Transfer, have proven to be a great fit in the United States, meeting the diverse payment needs of consumers. With Diego Boneta, a truly international and borderless star, as the new US Ambassador, we look forward to expanding our brand recognition and helping even more consumers benefit from our solutions. For more information on how to send money to Mexico using Skrill Money Transfer, visit https://www.skrill.com/diego ### About Skrill Skrill has been making digital payments simple, secure and fast since 2001. We are a recognized global leader in developing global payment solutions for business and pleasure, whether they buy online or send money to family and friends. to their friends. We also serve the needs of businesses around the world, helping them build global customers and drive growth. The assets, liabilities and results of operations of Skrill USA are consolidated in the consolidated financial statements of Paysafe Limited; however, Paysafe Limited has no direct interest in Skrill USA. About Paysafe Limited Paysafe Limited (Paysafe) (NYSE: PSFE) (PSFE.WS) is a leading specialty payment platform. Its main goal is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly with state-of-the-art payment processing, digital wallet and online payment solutions. With more than 20 years of experience in online payments, an annualized transaction volume of US $ 100 billion in 2020 and approximately 3,400 employees in more than 12 locations around the world, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers to through 70 types of payment in more than 40 currencies around the world. Delivered via an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared towards mobile initiated transactions, real-time analytics and convergence between physical and online payments. More information is available at www.paysafe.com. 1 Skrill Money Transfer has no sending fees when you use a bank or debit card to make a transfer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928005792/en/Mexican-Actor-Diego-Boneta-and-Skrill-Money-Transfer-Connect-Family-and-Friends-in-US The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos