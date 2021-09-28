That Sinking Feeling: ‘La Brea’ on NBC | Culture & Leisure

I haven’t seen a new serial pilot as ridiculous as La Brea (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14) in quite a while. And I mean it in all the nicest ways.

Located in the vast parking lot of greater Los Angeles, La Brea begins in a traffic jam as Claire (Natalie Zea) drives her two teenage boys, Izzy and Josh (Zyra Gorecki and Jack Martin), through high school. They insist they can take the bus, but mom won’t have it. The monotonous routine gives way to disaster as a giant chasm opens up just beneath the tar pits of La Brea, the sticky resting place of the remains of saber-toothed tigers and other prehistoric animals that set the land ablaze. imagination of aspiring preteen paleontologists.

Claire turns the SVU upside down but can’t outrun the ever-widening chasm and falling buildings. Soon, the Great Ditch claims thousands, including Claire and Josh. This leaves traumatized Izzy, who recently lost her leg in a car crash, to reconnect with her estranged father, Gavin (Eoin Macken), a rugged Air Force pilot who was fired after crashing his jet in the Mojave. , an accident that left him shaken and subject to visions he could not explain or understand.

Once Gavin arrives at the chasm site and reconnects with Izzy, his visions race, offering him a glimpse of things that could explain the disaster and the plight of his victims. If that wasn’t enough, we see Claire and Josh, presumed dead from diving into a bottomless pit, alive and well and alive in an idyllic field of wildflowers. Could they have landed in a forgotten land with countless other abyss victims?

Meanwhile, on the surface, the sight of hundreds of prehistoric lizard birds rising from the chasm offers a mystery the Department of Homeland Security can’t quite explain.

Izzy has her hands full to keep the mystical daddy online, and Claire has to deal with anxious Los Angelinos crowds wondering where they are and how they survived. And that’s before the dangerous prehistoric creatures discover them and come to kill them.

As you might expect, this is all completely over the top, more like a thrill ride than a believable story. The chasm isn’t the only hole in this absurd plot. The characters arrive unexplained, Claire and her new colleagues take a mile-long journey through the cosmic wilderness just moments after being attacked by wolves, and Gavin beats traffic to drive from El Segundo to La Brea in the blink of an eye. eye to the heart of military containment.

La Brea returns to disaster movies, with a hint of Land of the Lost and simply Lost. It doesn’t stand up to scrutiny, but you can’t say it’s not memorable.

Netflix is ​​showing the documentary Britney vs. Spears, about her battle to break free from her father’s tutelage.

THIS EVENING OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Hacker targets hospitals on FBI (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

A doctor is found unconscious in an elevator on The Resident (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

In Their Own Words (7 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) introduces President Jimmy Carter on his 97th birthday, recalling his rise from obscurity in the White House, his administration of a tenure and his much more successful career as a senior statesman.

A refugee from justice on FBI: International (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

Angela discovers a secret about her mother in Our Kind of People (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

Citizen Hearst: An American Experience Special (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) ends with a look at Hearst’s years as a Hollywood mogul, the creation of his vast San Simeon estate, and his long relationship with his mistress Marion Davies.

A terrorist involved in the January 6 violence escapes on FBI: Most Wanted (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

Linda buys an inexpensive recording device to capture her conversations with Monica on Impeachment: American Crime Story (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA).

WORSHIP CHOICE

In a particular future dystopia, adults must find a romantic connection within 45 days or be transformed into whatever creature they want in the 2015 satire The Lobster (7 p.m., TMC).