Disney actor sparks debate after furiously reacting to woman touching him in resurfaced clip

A resurfaced video filmed at Disney World has sparked debate over how visitors should treat actors at theme parks with respect. The video, initially shared on YouTube in 2015, shows a woman approaching an actor who plays Gaston, the villain of The beauty and the Beast, for a photo. However, things quickly turn sour for the woman after she flirtatiously touches the actor’s chest. The actor reacts angrily and immediately tells the woman to leave. The woman seems confused by what just happened and laughs and even tries to touch the man’s chest again. She eventually leaves when she realizes that the actor is not going to return to character. The clip ends with the man screaming: it’s over, and there are children [here]. Register now to our new free weekly newsletter Indy100 Six years later, the video resurfaced after it was shared on TikTok by user Evan Snead, who said the footage made my blood boil and explained why people shouldn’t treat Disney actors like this. because most people wouldn’t want to be touched without solicitation. at their own workplace. If you don’t want a stranger to approach you, in public, at your workplace, and get a hold of you, then don’t do it to the characters, Snead says. The characters want you to have a good time and enjoy meeting them, but this is their place of work. It is a family business. The video has been viewed over 12 million times since Snead shared it on TikTok and, as expected, it sparked a fierce backlash from viewers, appalled at the woman’s behavior. The fact that she didn’t seem to understand why he was making her leave infuriates me! Why would you think it’s okay to touch someone you don’t know? one person said. What if we don’t touch anyone without permission? writes another. Several artists who claimed to have played roles similar to the actor in the video also weighed in on the conversation and echoed the same sentiments. As a character performer, please don’t do things like that! And another important thing is not to let your kids hit us and stuff, one man said. As a character actor at Disney, please don’t do this to me! added another. However, some people tried to defend the woman and criticized Gaston for his overreaction. One person said: I feel like he overreacted you can educate someone on [sic] without hindering them. Another wrote: He shouldn’t have screamed so loud because like he mentioned it’s a family place and for the character to scream like that … Snead, who regularly makes videos about Disney and its theme parks, has since said The independent: I hope this highlights treating others with respect and reaching out to people who otherwise might not have known the proper etiquette when it comes to meeting Disney characters.

