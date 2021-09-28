The strike that closed Hollywood in 1945 – The Hollywood Reporter

In the annals of bloody and sometimes deadly battles between workers, management and law enforcement, the melee that erupted outside the entrance to Warner Bros. Studios. in Burbank on October 5, 1945, is perhaps not the most notable: a few concussions and bruises, overturned cars and some imprisoned activists. Although hundreds of pickets, strikebreakers and police became entangled in the uproar – many wielding batons, battery cables, chains and clubs – no shots were fired and, remarkably, no one was killed.

Still, the showdown looms large in Hollywood lore, highlighted for ages under the brand title “Black Friday” – it’s no surprise that workers in an industry devoted to branding. and self-promotion know how to market their past.

The backstory of the most legendary class war episode in Hollywood labor history is complex and convoluted, in many ways less on the core issues of wages and working conditions than on nature. fratricide of union politics in the trenches. “Which side are you on?” asks the famous Labor Anthem, waiting for an easy answer that the events of Black Friday might not offer.

The spark that started Black Friday – in fact the culmination of a seven-month war of attrition – was the walkout on March 12, 1945, of 78 members of the Screen Set Decorators, affiliated with Painters Local 1421. “Almost 60% of all production was halted yesterday, and 12,000 film workers went out of work, as members of Screen Set Designers, Decorators and Illustrators ‘hit the bricks’ in front of all the major studios and joined by cardholders in a dozen leading crafts, precipitated Hollywood’s worst labor consolidation in nearly a decade, ”front page read hollywood reporter story of March 13, 1945.

The precipitated cause of the action was a bitter jurisdictional dispute over which the omnibus union would represent the decorators in negotiations with management: the more conservative International Alliance of Theater and Stage Employees (IATSE) or its confrontational and promising rival, the Conference of Studio Unions (CSU). Then as now, the IATSE was the established union, an industry-wide powerhouse that had essentially controlled the studio system workshop since the 1920s. During much of this period , regardless of the incumbent president, the COO was a Chicago gangster with the all too perfect nickname Willie Bioff. The studio tycoons routed bags of money to Bioff, and in return he ran the assembly line. (In 1941, Bioff was convicted of extortion and sent to Alcatraz; in 1955, retired and living under a false name in Phoenix, he turned the key to his van and detonated a deadly explosion.)

Bioff’s successor, Richard F. Walsh, who served as president of IATSE from 1941 to 1974 without ever being charged, was eclipsed by Roy Brewer, the alpha personality who came to town in 1945 as the international representative of IATSE. He had two missions: to maintain the hammer of the IATSE on the work of Hollywood and to purge the union ranks of all communist influence.

In 1941, with the feeling that the IATSE was a tool of the bosses – of business and of the Mafia – the most radical CSU emerged, led by a fiery agitator named Herbert K. Sorrell, a former boxer and member of the Motion Picture Painters Local 644. That year he led the Screen Cartoonists Guild in a high-profile and ultimately successful strike against Walt Disney Studio, gaining eternal enmity from Disney, who expected its animators to whistle while they worked cheaply.

Sorrell’s class rhetoric and unarmed tactics led Brewer to suspect that he was something far worse than a gangster. Sorrell always joked that he was not a Communist, but he was happy to spend their money.

By the end of WWII, Sorrell seemed to have a better read on the mood of the base. After years of sacrifice, workers across the industry wanted a bigger slice of the pie. After all, 90 million Americans a week were going to the movies, and studio profits were skyrocketing. CSU promised a more aggressive and worker-centered attitude.

For CSU and IATSE, the fight over who would represent set decorators marked a potential pivot point. While the strike of the decorators formed concentric circles of collateral occupations of solidarity (“machinists, carpenters, plumbers, office workers, designers, publicists and story analysts, and others”, such as Herald of cinema warned on October 20, 1945), the IATSE sensed an unwelcome changing of the guard.

Over the long summer, CSU strikers and IATSE non-strikers fought on the picket lines and in court, exchanging insults, injunctions and occasional beatings. For their part, the studio’s producers claimed to have no rooted interest in what was purely an intramural fight. “We are helplessly caught in a jurisdictional dispute,” they complained. In truth, the tycoons were reluctant to negotiate with hardball player Sorrell and preferred the more accommodating Brewer.

At the beginning of October, the strike was in its 29th week. All four parties – the studios, IATSE, CSU and the police – were frustrated and on edge. At dawn on the eponymous Friday, members of rival unions gathered in force at the gates of Warner Bros. The non-striking IATSE workers wanted to come in and go to work; The CSU strikers on the picket line were equally determined to keep them out. When IATSE workers attempted to cross the picket line, hundreds of CSU strikers charged from their barricades. Hell broke loose.

Ready to fight with more than their fists, reinforcements arrived from all sides – cops, strikers and strikebreakers. “Various devices of war were used, including tear gas canisters, fire hoses, brass knuckles, batons, lighters and bottles of beer,” noted Variety. THRThe October 8 account described “street fights, tear gas, stab wounds, batons and wrecking cars”. Blayney Matthews, Chief Constable of Warner Bros. Studio, was punched in the face as he crossed the picket line. Warners firefighters responded by dropping two high-powered fire hoses at the strikers. The strikers regrouped and rejected bottles and stones. “Their ammunition was replenished by soaked and scruffy striker women,” reported the Los Angeles Times, which gave an extensive play-by-play.

After two hours of widespread chaos, a phalanx of 300 police officers and deputy sheriffs finally succeeded in suppressing the riot and clearing the ground. Forty people were injured, none seriously.

The following days were not as dark as Friday, but the assemblies were hardly peaceful. The action fell into a pattern: police instructed CSU pickets to open passages for IATSE workers, skirmishes ensued, activists were taken to jail or sent to prison. hospital, they repeat. (Rather than running the gauntlet to the entrance each morning, many IATSE workers settled in the studio overnight.) Roving bands of strikers and non-strikers led the fighting in the streets and the surrounding neighborhoods. The broad-shouldered Sorrell, always in the thick of the action, was punched in the face with a chain. A striking office secretary named Veronica Chalmers has been arrested for possession of blackjack.

Tense confrontations and fierce scuffles continued over the following days. CSU held on and doubled with stakes at Universal, RKO Pathé, Republic, Paramount and Columbia. On October 10, cops rounded up 400 strikers in the Warners field, read them the riot and ordered them to disperse. The provocative strikers responded by singing “The Star-Spangled Banner”. All 400 were transported to Burbank City jail; reservations took all day.

The 45-year strike ended when Eric Johnston, the new president of the Product Picture Producers of America, struck a deal with the American Federation of Labor, the umbrella organization to which both IATSE and CSU belonged. The CSU is recognized as the bargaining agent for set decorators, but it will have to defend its other union monopoly agreements. Both sides claimed victory.

The truce did not last long. On September 26, 1946, a second strike orchestrated by the CSU, this time involving painters and carpenters, shook the industry. Variety called the long-running sequel of 1946 the “bitterest union struggle” in Hollywood history.

For the ranks of American and Hollywood workers, the strikes of 1945 and 1946 brought about a significant, even historic backlash. On June 23, 1947, with the Hollywood labor wars as a backdrop, the United States Congress passed the Taft-Hartley Act vetoing President Truman. The law prohibited the very type of jurisdictional strikes disrupting the Hollywood production chain. Worryingly, too, it forced union leaders to disown communism or face decertification from the National Labor Relations Board.

However, Congress was not quite done with Hollywood. In October 1947, the House Committee on Un American Activities launched its notorious investigation into an alleged Communist infiltration into the film industry. No less than film content and subversive artists, the influence of communism in Hollywood unions was the order of the day.

Roy Brewer testified before HUAC as a friendly witness. The CSU was entirely Communist-controlled, he claimed, and Sorrell was “the spearhead of Communist labor activities in Hollywood.” Brewer assured HUAC that no matter how subversive the overpaid and ungrateful actors, directors and screenwriters were, the ranks of the Hollywood workforce included loyal and patriotic Americans.

Between Taft-Hartley and HUAC, the Radicals were soon purged from the ranks of Hollywood labor. Hollywood official heaved a sigh of relief. “If it had not been for the right IATSE right-hand man represented by Dick Walsh and Roy Brewer, studio work would have been in the commie column,” wrote then-THR owner Billy Wilkerson, who helped stoke fear of communism in the industry and encouraged support for Hollywood’s infamous blacklist.

By 1952, the CSU was gone. Herbert Sorrell retired from the front lines of union activism – although he remained a member of the Painters Union until the day of his death in 1973.

Thomas Doherty is Professor of American Studies at Brandeis University and author of Little Lindy is kidnapped: How the media covered the crime of the century (Columbia University Press, 2021).