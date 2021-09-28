Superior’s annual Chili and Beer Fest returns next month – Boulder Daily Camera





As the temperatures outside start to cool, the town of Superior aims to warm people’s stomachs with its annual Chili and Beer Fest to be held at the community park next month. From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on October 9, community members can get free chili tastings at local restaurants and community cooks who will compete for prizes. Unable to host the event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Senior Community Events and Volunteer Supervisor Mikaela Gregg wrote in an email that the city was eager to host a fun and safe event this year. This event was started 20 years ago with the aim of bringing together a newly formed community, Gregg wrote. We were able to organize a successful outdoor July 4th event encouraging participants to take care of each other. The July 4th event gave the city the assurance that we can host another great event with the same spirit and security as before. General admission to Chile Fest is free, along with free chili samples while supplies last. Beer Fest tickets and t-shirt sales are available, according to the event’s webpage. Gregg wrote that the event was attended by around 4,000 people in 2019. She hopes for a similar attendance this year or more, but understands that the current climate could reduce the number of attendees. We currently have 16 community cooks registered to participate in the Community Chili Cook Off which will produce over 160 gallons of chili: green, red and homemade, wrote Gregg. We currently have six local restaurants and Mountain View Fire Rescue have signed up to participate in the Peoples Choice Chili Cook Off, which will offer over 200 gallons of chili. We will also have a number of food trucks on site to help fill everyone’s tummies. The event will feature live music from Colorado bands Titonic and Phat Daddy, and more than 40 corporate-sponsored booths, Gregg wrote. For adults, there will be a tasting of local beers and ciders from local breweries and a Rotary-sponsored beer garden in Boulder Valley. For the kids there will be a range of entertainment including a Ninja Warrior class, mini train, outdoor bouncy houses and more. COVID-19 precautions are encouraged during the event, such as the practice of distancing and basic healthy hygiene. Details provided by Gregg include: Support and encourage healthy hygiene behaviors in high traffic areas, including the availability of hand sanitizer, handwashing stations and contactless waste bins.

Signage at the event and online messaging with link to the Boulder County health information page.

Food handlers will use gloves and all ingestible items will be provided in single serve containers.

Modified provisions including maximizing vendor booth spacing, smaller and limited group seating areas, and extended setup times to give vendors more time to set up and not overlap.

Event duration changed to reduce the need for clients to use the washroom, which can be a source of transmission.

Contactless payment methods for online sales.

Outdoor event that presents less risk of transmission than an indoor event. For more information about the event or to register for the kitchen or to volunteer, visit bit.ly/2Y8IYsF.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailycamera.com/2021/09/28/superiors-annual-chili-and-beer-fest-returns-next-month/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos