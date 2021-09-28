Entertainment
Actress Elizabeth Mitchell on “Outer Banks” and “Lost” – CBS Los Angeles
(CBS Local) – Elizabeth Mitchell has been a household name in Hollywood for years and one of the main reasons is that she enjoys taking on roles that scare and challenge her. The actor best known for playing Dr. Juliet Burke in the hit series “Lost” recently appeared in the second season of the Netflix series “Outer Banks” as Carla Limbrey and has a new movie coming out on Fridays. October 1 titled “Witch Hunt”.
DJ Sixsmith of CBS Local recently spoke with Mitchell about her Hollywood career, her talent for joining already successful TV shows and her memories of filming “Lost” in Hawaii and why she was fascinated by the many different layers of her character Juliet.
“It seems like I jump on some really good shows after they get awesome,” Mitchell said. “The joy is that they have their voice and I can just come in and play and the weight of it is not on my shoulders. It’s a position that I love to be in and I love to join wonderful things. I really can’t mess it all up because I’m not the thing that makes him great in the first place. It’s something as an actor that I can do over and over again. I can come in and do weird and weird stuff and it doesn’t really matter because I’m not going to affect the show. I like to play someone I’m a little afraid of.
Mitchell says her “Outer Banks” character Limbrey isn’t a great human and that she loved the challenge of figuring out how to play this woman. The actor had the same feeling of playing Juliette in “Lost”. It’s been over a decade since the last episode of the series, and there are still plenty of shows trying to replicate the formula that made the ABC drama such a huge hit.
“Lost was terrifying because it was such a great show,” Mitchell said. “When I had the audition I said I wasn’t going to do that. No one is going to get on Lost. Luckily I had just had a baby and had some chores done in my house and had just fallen off a ladder and broken my foot and wrist. I was now in a shape or form ready to take some nerves, so I just went there to do it. Lost was really a little different because I really understood Juliet from the minute I read it. She made sense to me. It’s not always the case and I have to work on a lot of these guys. Lost was entertaining and the actor’s dream play.
