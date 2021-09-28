10 Bollywood celebrity interviews that made us cringe and gave us secondary embarrassment





There are several things that make celebrity interviews fun. Sometimes it’s the witty returns and sometimes it’s the times we see people saying things that leave us cringe. So this time around we give you a list of celebrity interview moments that left us all in secondary embarrassment, read on. 1. When Abhishek Bachchan responded to a reporter in the most awkward way possible. The actor was promoting his film Housefull 3 when a reporter asked him when audiences will see him in a leading role. …. as the male protagonist, as the only person in the movie? it will be a very boring movie. – Abhishek Bachchan 2. We all remember when Alia Bhatt forgot who the President of India was? Yes, collectively we overcame it, and it was a rather short-lived moment of embarrassment, but nonetheless, it still lives rent free in many of our heads. 3. When Sonam Kapoor was mini roasted by Rajeev Masand. Rajeev Masand was in a round with her and asked “I never read a review and wanted to hit the reviewer”. Sonam Kapoor continued to answer this question, but then hinted that many critics don’t know what they are talking about. She asked ‘Aren’t there any schools for critics?’ And here is what Rajeev said. I’m sure they do, just like they have acting schools and so many people don’t know it. – Rajeev Masand Source: Reddit 4. When Ananya Pandey thought she was not privileged. In this famous interview, Ananya Pandey spoke without really thinking. She apparently thought she was at a disadvantage because her father had never worked in YRF movies or appeared on shows like Koffee with Karan. My dad never acted in a Dharma movie, he never played Koffee With Karan. So it’s not as easy as they say. -Ananya Pandey Source: news18 5. When Rani Mukherji thought that teaching self-defense to young girls was the solution to crime against women. Look, we understand, she was trying to come up with a solution. But it’s 2021, and the goal now is to create a world so safe for women that we don’t feel the need to be on guard or compensate rude men by living in constant fear. 6. When Sonam Kapoor thought it was okay to be deaf and casually brag about the relationships his father had. My father told me to go and assist Subhash Ghai or Vidhu Vinod Chopra and told me that I would learn a lot and be protected there. – Sonam Kapoor for Film Companion Source: Youtube 7. Again when the actor tried to say that women who are not beautiful are good actresses. Or that only ugly people are engaged in art films. Face myself and die a slow death at the same time. Source: Filmibeat 8. When Sonakshi Sinha was a savvy ageist. When promoting Dabangg, The actor was asked a question about how older male actors are viewed in relation to female lead roles who are quite young, but older women are not viewed along with younger men as love interests. Who she said that to. … but would you like to see a Madhuri Dixit romanticize an Ishaan Khatter? It’s a bit strange .. – Sonakshi Sinha told The Quint Source: Youtube 9. Can we ever forget the glorious moment Saif Ali Khan told Navika Kumar his son was pooping? 10. When Chelsea Handler interviewed Shilpa Shetty and it was a mess. The way Chelsea conducted the interview was not only infuriating to watch, but also frightening for AF. Are we all grimacing together?

