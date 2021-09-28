Next Door criticizes Daniel Brhls’ project of actor without vanity settles in the bar | Movies





Theres a lingering note of unimportant silliness to this movie, set mostly in a scuzzy bar. It is written for the screen by German novelist and playwright Daniel Kehlmann and directed by its lead actor, Daniel Brhl, who presents as an ironic version of himself, a self-contained movie star who lives his dream in a gorgeous modern apartment in Berlin with his partner and two young children. One morning, Brhl, or Brhl, heads to London to cast for a superhero movie that, arguably absurdly, will clearly be very lucrative. But he realizes he’s gone too early, so he fires his driver and spends a few hours in an almost deserted pub, where a cranky local, Bruno (Peter Kurth), finds himself slumped at the bar. Starting the conversation, Bruno worriedly reveals that he knows a lot about Brhl. He castigates him on what he considers the specious and naive quality of his groundbreaking film, Good Bye Lenin! from 2003, the one in which Brhl plays a young man whose Berlin mother is seriously communist wakes up from a coma without realizing that the wall has fallen, and that his son must protect her from the truth. That, Bruno laughs at, it’s pure Romantic Wessi western romanticism. (Is Kehlmann speaking, actually?) Then he reveals that Brhls’ luxurious apartment once belonged to his father, who was more or less kicked out by an unscrupulous developer in the process of gentrification, and further clarifies that he knows a lot more about Brhls’ personal life. because he’s his neighbor in the grimly underdeveloped block across the street. To some extent, this film deals with the geopolitical implications of the gentrification that Berlin has experienced since 1989; it is the Berlin Wall of the inequality that separates the rich and the poor. It is also a question of celebrity and actor. (There’s a touch of wit how very good Brhl is at the actor’s mysterious art of crying real tears.) The film skates over these ideas and lines of scenic dialogue follow one another. It is not a vanity project (Brhl does not seem at all vain) but a project of actors all the same. Next Door releases October 1 in theaters and on Home cinema Curzon.

