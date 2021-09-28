50 years later, it’s everyone from Walt Disney





Disneyland may have changed the travel industry by showing how amusement parks could become more immersive theme parks. But the Walt Disney World Resort changed entertainment by showing how a theme park can help make a business a lifestyle brand. The Walt Disney World Resort opened 50 years ago on October 1, 1971. Disney is celebrating the anniversary with an 18-month celebration, Worlds Most Magical. Visitors will find a few new shows and a clone of the Ratatouille merry-go-round that Disney first installed at its Paris resort in 2014. But Disney has given up on the big giveaways that the late Disneyland President Jack Lindquist threw for previous birthdays. Disney theme parks. Disney no longer has to donate toys, tickets or even cars to get people’s attention. Over the past five decades, Disney has cultivated an intense loyalty among its growing fan base, many of whom have made Disney a defining part of their lives. This effort began with Walts’ plans for his Florida project. Before his death in 1966, Walt Disney envisioned his property in Florida as an community of prototypes of tomorrow, or Epcot for short. In 1982, the directors of Disney relaunched the acronym as the name of the second Disney Worlds theme park, after Magic Kingdom of 1971. But the original Epcot had to be a real city where people would work and live. This city never existed, of course. After Walt’s death, his successors cut plans for what they named Walt Disney World in honor of their founders. When the resort opened in 1971, it only included the Magic Kingdom theme park, two hotels, and a monorail connecting them. Today, Disney World includes four theme parks, two water parks, more than 30 time-share hotels and resorts, and the Disney Springs shopping and entertainment district. Walt Disney’s modernist vision for Epcot looks a bit more like a 1950s suburb on steroids than the mixed-use pedestrian communities that city planners are trying to design today. But the original Epcot had plenty of entertainment, including this Magic Kingdom theme park. It literally had to be a place where people would live and play with Disney, 24/7. And in that regard, even though the Walts Florida Project did not provide an accurate forecast of city life in the 21st century. century, he provided a model for The Walt Disney Company today. People spend all their vacations at Walt Disney World Resort. Fans dress in Disney clothes and fill their homes with Disney sets. They raise their kids in Disney movies and TV shows, read Disney books, and listen to Disney music. Disney has cruise ships and Broadway shows. With its Golden Oak development for wealthy homebuyers, Walt Disney World is now a place some people have made their home. Disney has grown into a lifestyle brand that touches the lives of some of its fans almost every hour of every day. Fifty years after the projects opened in Florida, many of us are now living in the world of Walt Disney.

