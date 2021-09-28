Entertainment
Lata Mangeshkar celebrates 92nd birthday with family, Bollywood floods her with love and wishes
Song legend Lata Mangeshkar turned 92 on Tuesday and plans to make her birthday a simple and quiet family affair. Known as the Queen of Melody and Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar began her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has sung over 25,000 songs in different languages. Her younger sister and singer Usha Mangeshkar said there were no plans made for her birthday.
“There are no plans. She will be celebrating her birthday at home with her family, ”Usha Mangeshkar told PTI.
When contacted by PTI for her birthday, Lata Mangeshkar simply said, “Thank you.”
While her birthday was an intimate celebration with the family, there was a surge of love and best wishes for the music icon from all quarters on social media.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet that he prayed for Mangeshkar’s long and healthy life.
“Birthday greetings to the respected Lata Didi. Her melodious voice resonates across the world. She is respected for her humility and passion for Indian culture. Personally, his blessings are a source of great strength. I pray for the long and healthy life of Lata Didi, ”Modi said in a tweet.
Birthday greetings to the respected Lata Didi. Her melodious voice resonates across the world. She is respected for her humility and passion for Indian culture. Personally, his blessings are a source of great strength. I pray for Lata Didis a long and healthy life. @mangeshkarlata
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2021
Veteran star Dharmendra wished her good health and happiness. “Happy birthday to my dear Lata ji. The most beloved singer in the world, my love Lata ji, wish you to always stay healthy and happy,” he wrote next to his photo with Lata Mangeshkar.
Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar said Lata Mangeshkar’s birthday was a reason to celebrate for the whole country. “Lata ji, I wish the whole nation on your birthday. How lucky we are all to have Lata Mangeshkar, ”Akhtar wrote.
While the list of popular songs sung by Lata Mangeshkar is endless, some of the tracks sung by the mainstay of Indian film music during his long career spanning more than seven decades include “Ajeeb dastan hai ye”, “Pyar kiya to darna kya “,” Satyam shivam sundaram “,” Neela asman so gaya “,” Dil deewana bin sajna ke “,” Tere liye “, among others.
Considered one of the greatest playback singers in Indian cinema, she received the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honor, in 2001. Lata Mangeshkar is also the recipient of several awards including Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, Dada Saheb Phalke Award and several National Cinema Awards.
On Monday, filmmaker-composer Vishal Bhardwaj and veteran lyricist Gulzar announced that a song the duo recorded with the legendary singer more than two decades ago would be released on her birthday. “What emerges from a long-lost tape is a record of tenderness, beauty and melody. This echo of the past resonates with the spirit of the Nightingale of India. Let the music and its ship take your breath away. Happy birthday Lata Didi! Bhardwaj wrote on Twitter sharing the link to the song on Tuesday.
The track, “Theek Nahi Lagta”, was recorded 26 years ago for a movie, starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, which was ultimately shelved. Singer-songwriter Shankar Mahadevan called Lata Mangeshkar Ma Saraswati, the Hindu goddess of music and learning.
“Happy birthday Ma Saraswati! Please bless us and continue to bless us musicians so that we work hard and strive for excellence !! Full of love !! @mangeshkarlata, ”he wrote on Twitter.
Veteran singer KS Chithra shared a video of her singing one of Lata Mangeshkar’s iconic songs “Lag ja gale” on Twitter. “I pray to God for your long life,” she added.
Sarod Ustad Maestro Amjad Ali Khan also wished the singing legend on the microblogging site. “I wish the iconic nightingale of India @mangeshkarlata a very happy birthday! Saal Girah Mubaarak Lata Didi, ”Khan wrote. Actress Juhi Chawla said she planted 100 trees on Lata Mangeshkar’s birthday.
“100 trees for the legendary Lataji on her birthday. I listen to the radio and your songs from the 70s are played with a lot of love and respect (sic), “she said.
100 trees for the legendary Lataji for his birthday Radio sun rahi thi, aapke 70s ke gaane baj rahe the, aapki aawaz ko sunkar aisa laga jaise, phoolon ki baarish ho rahi hai, jaise Gangaji beh rahi hai with lots of love and respect. pic.twitter.com/P3n9hro1BA
Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) September 28, 2021
Actor Riteish Deshmukh posted a photo of herself with her father and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh. “Respected Lata Mangeshkar ji, happy birthday! May God bless you with good health and abundant life. #HappyBirthdayLataMangeshkar, ”he tweeted.
We are really lucky to live in the time of the most beloved Bharat Ratna Smt @mangeshkarlata ji .. she is the voice of our souls. -. #HappyBirthdayLataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/6i9cfKzaO4
Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 28, 2021
Famous cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle tweeted: “It must be lovely to be like #LataMangeshkar, where your voice is at your disposal and you can bring it to whatever level you want. I wish you many more years of good health.
|
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/lata-mangeshkar-celebrates-92nd-birthday-with-family-bollywood-floods-her-with-love-and-wishes-7540252/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]