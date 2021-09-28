Lata Mangeshkar celebrates 92nd birthday with family, Bollywood floods her with love and wishes

Song legend Lata Mangeshkar turned 92 on Tuesday and plans to make her birthday a simple and quiet family affair. Known as the Queen of Melody and Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar began her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has sung over 25,000 songs in different languages. Her younger sister and singer Usha Mangeshkar said there were no plans made for her birthday.

“There are no plans. She will be celebrating her birthday at home with her family, ”Usha Mangeshkar told PTI.

When contacted by PTI for her birthday, Lata Mangeshkar simply said, “Thank you.”

While her birthday was an intimate celebration with the family, there was a surge of love and best wishes for the music icon from all quarters on social media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet that he prayed for Mangeshkar’s long and healthy life.

“Birthday greetings to the respected Lata Didi. Her melodious voice resonates across the world. She is respected for her humility and passion for Indian culture. Personally, his blessings are a source of great strength. I pray for the long and healthy life of Lata Didi, ”Modi said in a tweet.

Veteran star Dharmendra wished her good health and happiness. “Happy birthday to my dear Lata ji. The most beloved singer in the world, my love Lata ji, wish you to always stay healthy and happy,” he wrote next to his photo with Lata Mangeshkar.

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar said Lata Mangeshkar’s birthday was a reason to celebrate for the whole country. “Lata ji, I wish the whole nation on your birthday. How lucky we are all to have Lata Mangeshkar, ”Akhtar wrote.

While the list of popular songs sung by Lata Mangeshkar is endless, some of the tracks sung by the mainstay of Indian film music during his long career spanning more than seven decades include “Ajeeb dastan hai ye”, “Pyar kiya to darna kya “,” Satyam shivam sundaram “,” Neela asman so gaya “,” Dil deewana bin sajna ke “,” Tere liye “, among others.

Considered one of the greatest playback singers in Indian cinema, she received the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honor, in 2001. Lata Mangeshkar is also the recipient of several awards including Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, Dada Saheb Phalke Award and several National Cinema Awards.

On Monday, filmmaker-composer Vishal Bhardwaj and veteran lyricist Gulzar announced that a song the duo recorded with the legendary singer more than two decades ago would be released on her birthday. “What emerges from a long-lost tape is a record of tenderness, beauty and melody. This echo of the past resonates with the spirit of the Nightingale of India. Let the music and its ship take your breath away. Happy birthday Lata Didi! Bhardwaj wrote on Twitter sharing the link to the song on Tuesday.

The track, “Theek Nahi Lagta”, was recorded 26 years ago for a movie, starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, which was ultimately shelved. Singer-songwriter Shankar Mahadevan called Lata Mangeshkar Ma Saraswati, the Hindu goddess of music and learning.

“Happy birthday Ma Saraswati! Please bless us and continue to bless us musicians so that we work hard and strive for excellence !! Full of love !! @mangeshkarlata, ”he wrote on Twitter.

Veteran singer KS Chithra shared a video of her singing one of Lata Mangeshkar’s iconic songs “Lag ja gale” on Twitter. “I pray to God for your long life,” she added.

Sarod Ustad Maestro Amjad Ali Khan also wished the singing legend on the microblogging site. “I wish the iconic nightingale of India @mangeshkarlata a very happy birthday! Saal Girah Mubaarak Lata Didi, ”Khan wrote. Actress Juhi Chawla said she planted 100 trees on Lata Mangeshkar’s birthday.

“100 trees for the legendary Lataji on her birthday. I listen to the radio and your songs from the 70s are played with a lot of love and respect (sic), “she said.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh posted a photo of herself with her father and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh. “Respected Lata Mangeshkar ji, happy birthday! May God bless you with good health and abundant life. #HappyBirthdayLataMangeshkar, ”he tweeted.

Famous cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle tweeted: “It must be lovely to be like #LataMangeshkar, where your voice is at your disposal and you can bring it to whatever level you want. I wish you many more years of good health.