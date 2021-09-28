Johnny Depp’s friend explains how the actor handles his cancellation





Johnny Depp made headlines last week when he explained “No one is immune” from canceling culture while receiving Lifetime Achievement Award at the Film Festival from San Sebastian. “The different movements that came out, I’m sure with the best of intentions, but it’s so out of control now that I can promise you no one is safe,” Pirates of the Caribbean the star said at a press conference. Last year Depp lost a libel case against The sun newspaper which called him a female drummer after his ex-wife Amber Heard went public with allegations of domestic violence against him. After the legal battle, Depp was “asked to resign” from his role in Fantastic Beasts 3 and the actor has since said he was boycotted by Hollywood. Depp’s friend and Pirates of the Caribbean Co-star Greg Ellis shared a glimpse of how the 58-year-old actor handled his downfall. “I would say he is handling the allegations in the best possible way, given the family law cartel and the public’s relentless appetite for information,” Ellis said. News week. “It takes an incredible amount of patience, self-confidence and restraint not to speak out publicly when his career and reputation are so deeply damaged because of [Heard’s allegations]”, explained Ellis. Ellis is the author of “The Respondent: Exposing the Cartel of Family Law” and played Lieutenant Theodore Groves in the Pirates of the Caribbean movie theater. “I imagine he has a much better idea of ​​who he can trust,” Ellis continued of Depp. “A precious possession for a movie star and a deeper understanding of what so many parents and partners go through in family law. I admire the fact that he keeps a relatively low profile and has recently been pronounced against cancellation culture. “ Ellis added: “I think the way Johnny has conducted himself recently, in private and in public, with his class and usual mannerisms, is a testament to his strength of character. Those of us who know him and work with him. him for decades are proud to stand by his side. That’s what friends do for friends. “ At the San Sebastian Film Festival last week, Depp told reporters he would reprise the character of Captain Jack Sparrow at “children’s birthday parties at this point.” “I’ll go to someone’s house – man, I’m going to play your kid’s birthday party at this point,” he joked. “I don’t need a company to do this,” he said. “I can do it myself and no one can take this away from me, it’s Jack Sparrow’s delight.”

