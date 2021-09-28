Here are all the new 2021 Michelin starred restaurants in Los Angeles





His Michelin star day in California. The big red book, known as a guide for the high end (and often Eurocentric and Japanese), is back after a pandemic year-long hiatus to distribute stars to restaurants they deem worthy of honor. Stars are awarded on the basis of a three-level scale, and for some chefs and restaurateurs, they can represent a lifetime of work and dedication combined in one achievement. For a little background: the The Michelin team (yes, the same as the tire company) originally designed the guide as a way to entice travelers to explore different regions by car, three star restaurants in France are worth a self-sufficient trip just for the dining experience. Today, Michelin stars and Michelin guides can be found all over the world, fueled by municipal tourism and marketing dollars (California paid for Michelin to move to a statewide guide in 2019). As for the Michelin inspectors themselves, they are anonymous who love refined service, white tablecloths and fussy dishes. So, knowing all of this, who won in the greater Los Angeles area? The biggest winners for Los Angeles are Hayato, downtown LA’s kaiseki restaurant at The Row, and Mlissé, chef Josiah Citrins Santa Monica, mainstay of gastronomy; both now have two stars, although Mlisse already earned stars in an earlier version of the Michelin Guide years ago. Addison in San Diego also got his second star. A bunch of new Los Angeles area restaurants have also made the jump to discovery or gourmet bib status (lower recognition levels, not starred, achieved by the Michelin team) this year. They understand: Guccio Osteria by Massimo Bottura , Beverly Hills Italian restaurant by Michelin-starred chef Bottura.

Folds Knife in Costa Mesa by chef Tony Esnault.

Morihiro , chef Morihiro Onoderas eponymous omakase restaurant in Atwater Village.

Not pretty , Dave Beran's upscale French restaurant in Santa Monica.

pasta bar , chef Phillip Frankland Lees Encino restaurant.

Phenacite , the upscale Hollywood option from Chef Minh Phan.

, the upscale Hollywood option from Chef Minh Phan. Sushi Naba, by Chef Yasuhiro Hirano in Manhattan Beach. On the central coast, Bells in Los Alamos won a new star, just like Six cooking tests in Paso Robles, and Sushi bar in Santa Barbara / Montecito. No restaurant has achieved three stars this year. The 2019 two-star winners for Greater Los Angeles include Vespertine, Urasawa, Somni, Sushi Ginzo Onodera, Providence and n / naka. A number of previously Michelin-starred restaurants, including Trois Mec, Urasawa and Somni, have closed due to the ongoing global pandemic. Curiously, Maude and Le Comptoir have kept their Michelin rating even though they have not been open since March 2020.

