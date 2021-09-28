The next James Bond actor? Search to start in 2022 for Daniel Craig replacement, producers say





Who will be the next James Bond? As Daniel Craig’s fifth and final film, No Time to Die, hits theaters this week on September 30 in India, the UK and elsewhere, the rumor mill is once again in high gear. Tom Hardy, Idris Elba, Henry Cavill, Bridgerton star Reg-Jean Page, McMafia’s James Norton and Dracula Untold’s Luke Evans are all said to be in the running for the role. But Bond franchise producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson aren’t worried about it just yet. In fact, they’re not going to bother with finding the next Bond actor until 2022. I am in denial, I am in total denial. We don’t think about it at all, Broccoli said on BBC Radio 4’s morning news show Today (from 2:48:00) on Monday. We want Daniel to have his time of celebration. Next year we will start to think about the future. Broccoli said she was extremely proud of Craig’s 15 years with 007. Wilson added: [Craig has] been such a good Bond. They are big shoes to fill. I can not even [think if it’s] possible. We were very, very lucky to get him to play this role because he was reluctant to do it, because he knew it would change his life, which obviously it is. It changed his life, but it didn’t change him, Broccoli added earlier. What he’s allowed us to do with the franchise is really explore Bond’s emotional life and get into the person, the complexity, and the conflicts that occur within Bond’s character. Broccoli said she looks forward to the new chapter, with the acquisition of MGM by Amazon, owned by Jeff Bezos, giving it the rights to the Bond franchise. The producers have already noted that Amazon’s ownership of 007 will not affect their release plans. Bond will continue to be a movie-only franchise, and there are no plans to bring the famous spy into a TV series for Amazon Prime Video. Asked about Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s role in writing the film, Wilson said: I think she made a major contribution. She gave us an interesting perspective for several of the characters. But I think it’s unfair to think of her as a writer writing for female characters. I think she is a general screenwriter who is quite excellent and who contributed to the whole plot of the film. No Time to Die releases September 30 in India and the UK. It is released on October 8 in the United States.

