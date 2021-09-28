What “Britney vs Spears” and “Controlling Britney Spears” Both RevealExBulletin

Entertainment
If you’ve followed Britney Spears’ efforts to break out of the tutelage that has dominated her life for the past 13 years, then the highlights of The new Netflix movie Britney vs. Spears, will not surprise you.
But for those collecting every bit of information in the case, director Erin Lee Carr has put on a 90-minute feast filled with stories, details, and sources that are sure to fuel your thirst for new nuggets from. information.
Released this morning a day before a major guardianship hearing Britney vs. Spears shows Carr working with journalist Jenny Eliscue to piece together the story of how one of the world’s biggest pop stars lost control of her finances and her life.
Using a series of interviews with former boyfriends, a former assistant, lawyers, a guardianship expert, and a geriatric psychologist who may have examined Spears, the couple explain to viewers the circumstances of the creation of the guardianship in 2008 and why so many people questioned its existence.
There are startling confessions about their reporting process, including a revelation from Eliscue that she was directly involved in the case in 2009. The reporter, who had profiled Spears in the past for Rolling stone magazine, worked with the singer’s former boyfriend / manager Sam Lufti slipping legal papers down a hotel bathroom so she could secretly sign them, asking a judge to replace her court-appointed lawyer with one of her choice.
The effort failed following a judge’s ruling that Spears was not competent to hire his own lawyer, Eliscue says in the film.
“I can’t say there was a specific moment that convinced me to do it,” adds Eliscue, who is also an executive producer on Britney vs. Spears. “But at that point, I had known Britney Spears for almost a decade and so cared about her in a human way… There was no denying that I could be more useful as a Good Samaritan than any other trying journalist. to cover the story. “
Of course, this type of direct involvement violates the distance and independence expected of journalists covering a complicated story fairly. Director Carr also admits at the start of the film that she was a fan of the singer, leaving little doubt about their views on the case.
Carr and Eliscue also use a wealth of material provided to them by an anonymous source, including medical reports that name a geriatric psychologist who declined to reveal whether he had examined the singer. The two on-camera review documents alleging that Spears may have been suffering from dementia while filming a TV appearance, wondering how someone without the capacity to hire a lawyer could follow a schedule of also demanding performance.
A cinematographer who hooked up with Spears while he was working on an MTV special reads a letter she wrote and gave him, in hopes he would read it to television. An ex-boyfriend, former paparazzi photographer Adnan Ghalib, shows texts demonstrating how much Spears hated the conservatory. Another ex-boyfriend, Lufti, denies rumors he gave her drugs and insists it was used to help justify the creation of the conservatory.
Particularly for Ghalib and Lufti, these interviews give them the opportunity to push back past criticisms that they could have exploited the singer. But given how much the film depends on their point of view to penetrate its story, their presence raises questions about their commentary agendas.
The film involves Britney’s father Jamie Spears and others taking advantage of the singer’s breakup amid strife over her divorce from Kevin Federline and constant pressure from the paparazzi. The documentary also offers a clear explanation of her retention, which falls into two parts: authority over her person and authority over her finances.
“We have very specific standards for guardianship: you have to be unable to meet your food, clothing and shelter needs,” Tony Chicotel, an inheritance lawyer, says in the film. “Let me put it this way: I represented dozens of Conservatives in court. None of them have ever had a job. “
While adding to the constellation of tough reporting on the Guardianship, there’s no doubt that the Netflix film saw its impact somewhat undermined by the Friday release of Controlling Britney Spears, a documentary by the New York Times to supply its own detailed look to how singer conservation may have worked.
Assembled by the team behind Coaching Britney Spears the film released in February that brought public attention to Spears’ struggles Controlling Britney Spears presented an interview with a former employee of the security company who guards the singer. He alleged that the company had placed listening devices in his room, mirror her cell phone closely monitor its communications.
Taken together, all of these films present a terrifying picture of Guardianship, convincingly demonstrating that it deserves to be changed or ended. Along the way, they demonstrate the power of non-fiction cinema to engage audiences and illuminate questionable situations even when they involve one of the most famous performers on the planet.
