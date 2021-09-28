Marker pays tribute to silent film actor Garrett | Garrett Lawn Mower

Entertainment
Marker pays tribute to silent film actor Garrett
GARRETT A state historic marker recognizing the cinematic and scenic accomplishments of Garrett native John Bowersox, whose stage name was John Bowers, was dedicated on Saturday.
A brief program in the community hall of the Garrett Public Library preceded the unveiling of a historic monument at 117 S. Cowen Street, where the family once resided.
Tall, handsome and a natural athlete, John Bowersox grew up in Garrett almost 10 years after the town’s origins in 1875. His father, George Bowersox, a railway engineer, and his mother, Ida, moved from Ohio. to Garrett where John was born on Christmas. Day 1885.
Bowersox played soccer for a local Garrett team and started playing in local amateur plays at the age of 15.
After high school, George Bowersox encouraged his son to become a lawyer, so John enrolled in Huntington Business College. While in college, a local stock company owner took Bowersox under his wing and recommended him to a touring company in July 1904. A brilliant stage career followed before he passed. in the silent cinema where he played heroes, gangsters, cowboys, businessmen, soldiers and lawyers. .
Around 1916, he gave up the ox of his name to become John Bowers.
As a young man, Bowersox was often seen cruising his boat on Lake Wawasee in Syracuse where his parents moved in 1913. He loved racing cars, became an accomplished driver later in life, and enjoyed doing his own stunts at the ‘screen. In 1924, Bowers drove his 1924 Duesenberg to the Thanksgiving Day Race at Ascot Speedway in Los Angeles.
Over the course of his career, Bowers made more than 90 films and would go on to become one of the best-known men in early Hollywood, according to DeKalb County historian John Bry. Bowers made an appearance at Garrett in 1925 to an enthusiastic crowd of fans and local dignitaries as he traveled to New York City to work on several films there.
His wife, Maurgerite de la Motte, was also a movie legend and was associated with icons such as Douglas Fairbanks. She will also become one of the founding members of the Screen Actors Guild. The couple were separated when Bowersox died in 1936.
His career was at a standstill at that point, as the advent of sound in motion pictures had become the norm. The tragic death and life of Bowersox is believed to be one of the inspirations for the main character in the original film A Star is Born which debuted in 1937 with Janet Gaynor and Frederic March. The film has been remade three times, in 1954 with Judy Garland and James Mason, in 1976 with Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson, and 2018 with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.
Two years before his death, Bowers returned to Indiana to care for his ailing mother in Syracuse, who died in July 1936. He wrote a weekly column in the Garrett Clipper, Midwest, from May to July 1936 under the name of John Bowers. The light fictional tales centered on the protagonist John Wright living in a fictional town with many references to the people of the town and to locally recognized places.
Bowersox was also one of the first 1,500 stars installed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame when it opened in 1960. His star appears under his stage name of John Bowers and can be found at 1709 Vine St.
Bowers joins others in DeKalb County for the Spencerville Covered Bridge, the Auburn Automobile Company, the Creek Chub Bait Company in Garrett, and Auburn author Will Cuppy.
