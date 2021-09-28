Three showrunners reveal the truth about Hollywood diversity

In a wide-ranging discussion with Fast Company’s media editor KC Ifeanyi, television presenters Christina M. Kim (Netflix Kung Fu), Courtney kemp (from Starz Power Book II: Ghost), and Laurie Nunn (Netflix Sex education) has taken its toll on the state of television in 2021 and how that landscape has dramatically changed over the past year and a half. First there was the pandemic, which crippled much of Hollywood in 2020; Kim was shooting a pilot when COVID-19 hit, leading her to fear that “the dream is dead.” There was also the BLM and the racial calculus which led to more promises from studios and production companies to better represent people of color in front and behind the screen. The three women discussed whether these changes seem significant enough so far, as well as how they individually try to infuse their shows with multiple perspectives and points of view.

“There has been a kind of change, even this Zoom we’re on right now. Look at us, ”Kemp said, referring to the presence of three women on an industry panel, two of whom are women of color. “It’s changed since when, I mean, I’ve known Christina since before, and it wasn’t possible [then.] “But I will say that the people who make the decisions at the top haven’t changed completely. Things have kind of changed, they are moving in that direction, and things are changing, sure. You know there is Beautiful [Bajaria, Netflix’s TV head]; There are Perlena [Igbokwe, chairman of the Universal Studio Group]; There are Channing [Dungey, chairman of Warner Bros. TV]. It happens. Corn . . . I would love to see even more change just in the front rows. Because I find myself in conversations with people who have to say, “Well, my audience wants to see this,” and people who don’t necessarily know what my audience is looking for. ” Nunn weighed in saying, “I think Sex education is a show where we try to improve ourselves in this department. But something I noticed is that I think the writers’ rooms that I have seen kind of open up a space for people from different backgrounds like women, LGBTQ, writers or the colour. But I would really like to see more white men engage in this conversation and not just have a symbolic person, a symbolic woman, in the play, who will probably speak for the only female character on the show. Everyone’s going to turn to them and say, “So what do you think about, you know, vaginas? “

Kim admitted that “great strides have been made since I started in the business” but said “there is a long way to go. “I’ve probably worked in some of Hollywood’s most toxic writers’ rooms in my career,” she added. “Some who have been the subject of Variety articles, some of which have not yet been exhibited. As I got into the business, I thought to myself, ‘When I’m a showrunner, I won’t be like this.’ “With the hiring, first of all, let’s have a room with half of the room that is feminine. Like, why isn’t that a standard? Why is this a strange thing? Why do we rely on one person to speak on behalf of all the women? It’s crazy.”