Entertainment
Three showrunners reveal the truth about Hollywood diversity
In a wide-ranging discussion with Fast Company’s media editor KC Ifeanyi, television presenters Christina M. Kim (Netflix Kung Fu), Courtney kemp (from Starz Power Book II: Ghost), and Laurie Nunn (Netflix Sex education) has taken its toll on the state of television in 2021 and how that landscape has dramatically changed over the past year and a half. First there was the pandemic, which crippled much of Hollywood in 2020; Kim was shooting a pilot when COVID-19 hit, leading her to fear that “the dream is dead.” There was also the BLM and the racial calculus which led to more promises from studios and production companies to better represent people of color in front and behind the screen. The three women discussed whether these changes seem significant enough so far, as well as how they individually try to infuse their shows with multiple perspectives and points of view.
“There has been a kind of change, even this Zoom we’re on right now. Look at us, ”Kemp said, referring to the presence of three women on an industry panel, two of whom are women of color. “It’s changed since when, I mean, I’ve known Christina since before, and it wasn’t possible [then.]
“But I will say that the people who make the decisions at the top haven’t changed completely. Things have kind of changed, they are moving in that direction, and things are changing, sure. You know there is Beautiful [Bajaria, Netflix’s TV head]; There are Perlena [Igbokwe, chairman of the Universal Studio Group]; There are Channing [Dungey, chairman of Warner Bros. TV]. It happens. Corn . . . I would love to see even more change just in the front rows. Because I find myself in conversations with people who have to say, “Well, my audience wants to see this,” and people who don’t necessarily know what my audience is looking for. ”
Nunn weighed in saying, “I think Sex education is a show where we try to improve ourselves in this department. But something I noticed is that I think the writers’ rooms that I have seen kind of open up a space for people from different backgrounds like women, LGBTQ, writers or the colour. But I would really like to see more white men engage in this conversation and not just have a symbolic person, a symbolic woman, in the play, who will probably speak for the only female character on the show. Everyone’s going to turn to them and say, “So what do you think about, you know, vaginas? “
Kim admitted that “great strides have been made since I started in the business” but said “there is a long way to go.
“I’ve probably worked in some of Hollywood’s most toxic writers’ rooms in my career,” she added. “Some who have been the subject of Variety articles, some of which have not yet been exhibited. As I got into the business, I thought to myself, ‘When I’m a showrunner, I won’t be like this.’
“With the hiring, first of all, let’s have a room with half of the room that is feminine. Like, why isn’t that a standard? Why is this a strange thing? Why do we rely on one person to speak on behalf of all the women? It’s crazy.”
Kemp said that as a showrunner, she makes a point of hiring a diverse workforce in the sense that everyone comes from a different background, whoever they are. “What I mean by that is if you’re from the North East, if you’re African American, Ivy League educated – most of the boxes I tick – I tend not to hire this person because I know this prospect. The script is going to go through that anyway.
“So if you’re black but you’re from Texas, great. Bring it. If you are white and are from Ohio, yes. I want a diverse piece and not in a way that. . . . They now use the word ‘miscellaneous’ to mean something they don’t mean, which drives me crazy as a word person. A person cannot be diverse by being one human being. You cannot be diversified.
“I like a diverse writer’s room. I want one that has multiple perspectives, multiple genders, multiple sexualities, multiple races, all reflected. It’s important to me, because I want to be able to write about all kinds of people. And I can’t write about all kinds of people authentically all the time. Humans are humans. We all love, hurt, laugh, cry. But the little details around that are really specific and I want them to be represented. “
|
Sources
2/ https://www.fastcompany.com/90679638/these-women-tell-you-what-diversity-in-hollywood-really-means
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]