Earlier today, Bollywood Hungama reported that Akshay Kumar was reuniting with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions for director Raj Mehta’s upcoming film. The trio had last worked together for the film Good news. Now, according to the latest reports, Emraan Hashmi has also joined the cast of the film.

The film in question is the official Hindi remake of Prithviraj’s film Malayalam. Driver’s license (2019). In the original film, Prithviraj played a movie superstar while Suraj Venjaramoodu tried out the role of a car inspector who is a huge fan of the superstar. However, a misunderstanding leads the two horns to lock and the two try to make each other’s life hell. Apparently, Akshay Kumar will play the part played by Prithviraj and Emraan Hashmi will take Suraj Venjaramoodu’s place.

The film will be presented to the Hindi audience with some changes in the script. The film will hit the floors in January with a 40-day start-to-finish schedule in the UK.

READ ALSO: Emraan Hashmi flies to Turkey; fans intrigued if hell joined Salman Khan for the set of Tiger 3

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.