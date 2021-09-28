Baba Ijesha case: Forensic expert testifies how actor allegedly assaulted underage girl





31 minutes wey don pass Wetin we call say foto, Baba Ijesha’s photo file for the court The Special Offenses Court for Ikeja Lagos has adjourned the alleged rape case of Nollywood actor Olarewaju James AKA Baba Ijesha to October 20 and 21, 2021 after trial resumed on Tuesday. Baba Ijesha’s lawyer NA Egbeyemi bin asks the court to adjourn the case so that the lead lawyers, Mr. Awosika and Mr. Ogala, do not appear in court to say dem no dey in town. Advising the Department of Criminal Proceedings. Olayinka Adeyemi opposes the adjournment request, as she says under the law, criminal cases are more important than any case, let’s say any case or the accused’s lawyer does not prosecute any procedure likely to affect this case. Judge Oluwatoyin Taiwo’s rule says they will take witness reports and adjourn the case and do dat na wetin di court. So di cases will continue for October for continued trial. Wetin di witness tok Witness Olabisi Ajayi Kayode, as an expert in children’s forensic pathology, told the court that the victim told her and her team how Baba Ijesha allegedly used the keys to her car to enter her on her own to 2013/2014. Ms. Kayode also adds that the victim says that she says that the defendant did not sexually assault the victim when she is 7 years old and that the defendant tells her not to say anything to anyone. She talks about how the victim describes the defendant’s show, says the defendant gets the characters of a child molester including bullying, coercion, secrecy and threat. The cross-examination of the witness took place on the adjourned date as lead counsel for the accused without appearing in court. Tori be say di Police arrest actor Baba Ijesha for April 2021 on allegation of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl. The actor spent a few months in custody before the court granted bail for the month of June. This alleged rape case raises dust for society as pipo begins to protest for and against the actor. Some say I am innocent until proven guilty, some say I guess I remain in custody to face the music of the alleged offense. Baba Ijesha faces criminal charges including sexual assault, sexual assault by penetration, attempted rape and indecent treatment of pikin.

