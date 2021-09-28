Amy Schumers’ surgery highlights need for new therapies

Endometriosis has gained attention in recent years with famous faces speaking candidly about their struggles. On Saturday, September 18, comedian and actress Amy Schumer shared that she had both uterine and appendix removed due to her condition. If you have a really painful period, you might have #endometriosis, Schumer uploaded a video to Instagram, sharing that his doctor had found 30 endometriosis points. Olivia Culpo, Halsey and Chrissy Teigen are just a few of the many other Hollywood stars who have also discussed their endometriosis issues. In February, Teigen had excessive bleeding during her third pregnancy, which resulted in a miscarriage and ultimately surgery for endometriosis.

Unfortunately, endometriosis, nicknamed ‘endo’, is a disease whose symptoms are nonspecific, varying from case to case and overlapping with other diseases such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). As such, many women with the condition suffer in silence, waiting years for their symptoms to be properly treated. For this reason, the exact number of women affected by endometriosis is unknown, although estimates are around 190 million women, or 10% worldwide. With celebrities shining the spotlight on the disease, a much needed discussion continues over the indication, which is ubiquitous but often undiagnosed.

Endometriosis is a disease in which endometrial-like tissue is found outside the uterus, that is, in areas of the body where it is not supposed to be, such as fallopian tubes. Menstruation normally occurs when the endometrium, or the inner lining of the uterus, thickens and falls off each month when conception does not take place. When endometrial-like tissue gets stuck inside the body, local inflammatory reactions occur, leading to scar tissue formation and adhesions. Symptoms include, but are not limited to, chronic pelvic pain (CPP), severe and frequent cramping during menstruation (dysmenorrhea), genital pain during intercourse (dyspareunia) and, in severe cases, infertility. . Since the symptomatology varies from case to case, some women have no symptoms, misdiagnoses or massive dismissals are common. There are medications available to treat pain associated with endometriosis, such as birth control pills or gonadotropin releasing hormone agonists. However, a recent major surgery by Schumers underscores the need for more robust and novel therapies, as there were insufficient treatment options available to treat his condition.

The exact cause of endometriosis is not well understood, with anatomical, hormonal, immunological, estrogenic, genetic, epigenetic and environmental factors all cited as potential causes. Risk factors include early age at first period, short menstrual cycles, long duration of menstrual flow, heavy bleeding during menstruation, delayed pregnancy, and a family history of the disease. With so many potential sources, capturing and treating cases isn’t easy, but Dr Thomas Tapmeier and his team at the Oxfords Endometriosis CaRe Center have made a discovery that may have clarified this problem.

Dr Tapmeier and his colleagues analyzed the genomes of women with endometriosis with and without a family history of the indication. They then compared these results with DNA from women without the disease. Their findings led the team to the NPSR1 gene, which they say carries “many more” harmful variants in women with endometriosis compared to other genes on the chromosome of interest, chromosome seven. Macaque monkeys, who menstruate and can also suffer from endometriosis, have an NPSR1 chromosome seven equivalent. The Oxford team noted variations in this region more often in macaques with endometriosis than in those without.

Dr Tapmeier and his team then discovered, through a series of experiments using cells and later mice, that inhibiting NPSR1 activity appeared to limit pain. If this is true in humans, it could have massive implications for the future of endometriosis treatment and diagnosis. GlobalData interviewed a key opinion leader (KOL) in the field of endometriosis in the United States, who said that potential genetic testing in endometriosis families to see who is at risk would detect cases, thereby reducing onset of symptoms until diagnosis. Rather than waiting to see if a woman develops the indication, doctors would be able to use genetic testing to preventively diagnose patients and start treatment earlier.

Most women with endometriosis wait years, seeing a number of healthcare professionals, before being officially diagnosed, a delay that can affect a woman’s ability to conceive. Although Dr Tapmeiers’ team made an important discovery, there is still a lot to be understood about the exact role of NPSR1 in disease before drug therapy can be developed. In addition, Schumers’ difficult and extensive surgery serves as a reminder of the gap between the treatment of endometriosis and the needs of patients. No woman should need to have her appendix and / or uterus removed because of excruciating pain; improved efficacy and safety profiles for drug therapies are essential. The less mysterious endometriosis and its etiology are, the more rapid diagnoses can be made and adapted treatments implemented for each patient.

