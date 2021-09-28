Entertainment Lawyer Navarro W. Gray Partners With Cryptocurrency-Funded ‘Legacy Records’ Label





LAS VEGAS, September 28, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Leading Entertainment Lawyer Navarro W. Gray joined Legacy Records and has so far played a complex role in the cryptocurrency-funded record label. Gray is CEO of The Gray Firm as well as a litigator and criminal defense attorney. Navarro W. Gray, ESQ and Keishia McLeod, CEO of Legacy Records At 24 august, Gray presented a $ 50,000 donation, on behalf of Legacy Records, to the Hip Hop Has Heart Foundation at Hot 97‘s Summer Jam 2021 event in East Rutherford, New Jersey with the Legacy performers on stage at the main event. Navarro has assisted in numerous artist discoveries for Legacy Records and helps with the legal structure and day-to-day operations of the Legacy Records team. CEO of Legacy Records, Keishia McLeod, expressed the same enthusiasm for Gray to become a crucial extension of his growing team. “The Legacy team is proud to build alongside Navarro,” said McLeod. “His partnership is essential for all of us and for the future of this company. The notable squire shared his enthusiasm for the label‘s innovative new business and payment tactics in “Legacy Records is the first record label in history to offer its artists the option of receiving their upfront and royalty payments in cryptocurrency. There hasn’t been such a change in the music industry since digital distribution and streaming. ”Gray is a talent manager and lawyer for Legacy Records. He elaborated in … “I am happy to be such a complex part of the machine that will be at the forefront of this digital path, ”and commends Legacy for their efforts and dedication throughout the grounding process. Gray was appointed Hackensack, New Jersey‘the city’s first African-American public defender. He is best known for representing Fetty Wap in securing his recording contract with 300 entertainments. Gray received his Bachelor of Science degree from Hampton University where he graduated Cum Laude with distinction and then awarded his Juris Doctor of Hofstra University Faculty of Law with a concentration in Intellectual Property. The story continues Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/entertainment-lawyer-navarro-w-gray-partners-with-cryptocurrency-funded-legacy-records-label-301387046.html SOURCE Heritage Records

