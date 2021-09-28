Actor Michael Anthony stars in “American Gangster Presents Big Fifty The Delrhonda Hood Story” premiering on BET + on Thursday, September 30





UPCOMING PROJECTS INCLUDE MAJOR RLES IN THE HIT SERIES “RAISING DION” AND THE FAMILY ACTION FILM “SECRET HEADQUARTERS” AFTER FOUR YEARS IN THE AMERICAN MILITARY SPECIAL FORCES, ACTOR FREQUENTLY CREATED IN RLES RELATED TO THE COMBAT ARTS ATLANTA, September 28, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Actor Michel Antoine (Raising Dion, Chicago Med) stars in the BET + original movie American Gangster presents Big Fifty – The Delrhonda Hood Story, premiered on the BET + ce streaming channel Thursday September 30. Directed by award-winning radio broadcaster / writer / producer / director Russ parr, he stars Bronx-born, Grammy– nominated rapper Remy Ma also notorious Hood Delrhonda, aka “Big Fifty”, with Anthony playing her husband “Ricky”, a con artist and muscular man on the streets of Detroit who falls in love with the kingpin of crime. Watch the trailer HERE . BET + official announcement HERE . Actor Michael Anthony Actor Michel Antoine stars in the original BET + movie, “American Gangster Presents Big Fifty – The Delrhonda Hood Story” From the original BET + series, American gangster: queens of the traps, the film follows the unbelievably true story of Hood Delrhonda, aka “Big Fifty”. In his own voice, Big Fifty takes viewers through his traumatic childhood; rapid and dangerous journey into crime; the serious repercussions; and ultimate redemption. In 2022, Anthony will be featured in several premier television and film projects, including a major recurring role as “Gary Stafford” in the highly anticipated second season of Raising Dion “(Netflix premiere date TBD); and in the role principal of “Wisconsin‘in Paramount’s family action film, Secret Headquarters (co-directed by Henri joost and Ariel schulman; produced by Jerry Bruckheimer). ABOUT THE ACTOR

Named “Fastest Growing Player of the Year” in 2020 by the Atlanta Actors’ Collective (AAC), Antoine is a successful actor and writer from Akron, Ohio. Before working in the arts, he spent four years in the US military special forces and participated in Operation Enduring Freedom (post 9/11) in 2001. His military rank was E-4 / SRA for the US Airforce . Anthony then spent 16 years as a writer / producer in the music industry. He is also trained in the arts of combat, in particular Muay Thai, boxing and ground fighting. Some of Anthony’s most notable film and TV credits include: American soul, Kings of Jo’bourg, Breeding Dion (Netflix), Chicago Med (NBC), Mac Gyver (CBS), and Dynasty (The CW). He currently resides in Atlanta. The story continues Actor Michael Anthony Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/actor-michael-anthony-stars-in-american-gangster-presents-big-fifty-the-delrhonda-hood-story-premiering-on-bet-next- thursday-sept-30-301387013.html THE SOURCE Michel Antoine

