Hollywood continues to miss Latinx portrayal, in front of and behind camera Annenberg Media

Hollywood, the homeland of glitz and glamor “the rich and famous.” The home of some of our favorite superstars. We watch TV and movies to escape reality, but we constantly find ourselves trying to find people who look like us on the big screen.

Hollywood has been producing films since 1910, and over 100 years later, although progress has been made, Hollywood continues to lack in the department of cultural diversity. It makes me happy to see that a lot of people of color have reached the mainstream media and been recognized for their work. This shows that Hollywood is making strides, but that doesn’t mean they have fully made it yet. There is still a long way to go.

At the last televised awards show, the 2021 Emmy Awards, I couldn’t help but notice how the Academy continues to fail to recognize the Latinx community. To me, awards shows like the Emmys are meant to be about celebrating artists and their work, but they continue to ignore us.

This year alone, only six Latinx actors managed to win Emmy nominations: Anthony Ramos, Anya Taylor-Joy, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mj Rodriguez, Rosie Perez and Alexis Bledel.

Francisco Cabrera-Feo, a television writer for Netflixs Gentefied and HBO Maxs Gordita Chronicles, said he’s no longer waiting for film institutions to validate Latinx’s work, so he’s celebrating Latinx shows himself.

When I look at the awards shows, I see it as a microcosm of a much bigger problem, Cabrera-Feo said. There are so few Latin shows on TV that our chances of hitting the price scene are incredibly slim. But the lack of rewards representation is a symptom of a bigger problem in the industry. The more shows we put on, the more likely we are to get on stage, especially if the studios and networks are backing us with marketing dollars.

With showrunners, producers, directors and screenwriters working behind the scenes, as well as actors, we’re ready to represent our vast Latinx community on screen. And while this topic is complicated to some extent, the easy answer to the problem is that there needs to be more representation overall when electing those who fall into the nominated categories.

Cabrera-Feo said he strives to be the best he can be every day while representing his community.

I’m trying to walk into the writers room and push for better and more varied representation because I think it’s important to make sure it’s not just about seeing us in the media. , but to push for those who are even more erased to be seen, he said. Afro-Latin characters, Disabled Latinx characters, Queer Latinx characters. Our goal cannot be that I want to put ME on TV, it has to be bigger than us.

Along with needing more Latinx talent in front of and behind the camera, we’re often frustrated with executives who in many cases don’t understand where we’re coming from.

Alex Fumero, Producer for Netflixs Much love: the legend of Walter Mercado said the misrepresentation of Latinx in awards shows stems from the lack of members of the TV academy board.

I am a member of the television academy, Fumero said. Much of the lack of representation comes from these board members. The majority of them cannot resonate with the things we are going through. They tend to vote and choose things that remind them of themselves and get the most attention.

Fumero said he is moving forward, representing his community in any way he can.

We all want to feel seen, he added. And for me, there is nothing more rewarding as a producer than having someone else like me come and tell me how I felt seen when you did that on that stage.

In a 2020 diversity study, NBC News found that a large majority of nearly 80% of nominations went to white artists. In comparison, about 15% of nominations went to black artists, just under 3% to Latinos, almost 2% to Asian and Pacific Islanders, and just 1% to those of origin. Middle Eastern or North African.

Mariana Anaya, actress and vice-president of About Us, the oldest Latino arts advocacy organization in the United States, said the Latin American community is the one that makes more money at the box office than any other community.

Anaya explained that the awards show isn’t the only place we go unrecognized. We are not represented in the decision making services of these movies / TV shows. We need more members of our community to represent us and hire in studios / networks, make decisions, we need more Latino network leaders, Latino writers, Latino directors, Latino showrunners.

Ultimately, it’s important to recognize the value we bring to television and film. We want to earn a seat at the table, not because of our ethnicity, but because we are talented and hardworking.

We are far too many talented Latinx artists working on television to be ignored any longer.

#LatinxAreOnTVToo