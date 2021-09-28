To a sober sherpa from your friend Andrew Zimmern | Entertainment

Andrew Zimmern is an Emmy and Four James Beard Award winning television personality, chef and author. Sober for 30 years, he has also been an advocate for those recovering from and fighting against addiction.

Here he is writing to a friend, whom he refers to by a pseudonym out of respect for his privacy. September is the month of national recovery.

Dear Larry,

I didn’t always know what I know now. In fact, for the first 32 years of my life, I thought I knew it all. I was a self-centered, self-confident, self-centered jerk.

The truth is, when I was on my own and managing my own life, I was almost guaranteed to ruin everything. Making my own decisions the real decisions, not the “should I have a toasted or plain bagel this morning” decisions got me in trouble. I made decisions based on myself that would lead to either hurting myself or hurting other people. During my first week at the Minnesota Treatment Center they gave me a notebook and like a deranged Jack Nicholson in “The Shining,” I remember writing over and over again that I felt hopeless and didn’t. didn’t want to hurt people anymore.

At Hazelden (now Hazeldeen-Betty Ford), they tell you that the most important thing in maintaining lasting sobriety is to bond with something bigger than yourself. For a guy who by then had only really had a meaningful relationship with myself, the mere thought of finding something else, anything else, was a new and intimidating prospect. For some people, this relationship is based on an established God of your own understanding or some kind of religious practice. I was a Jewish kid from New York, I didn’t pray on my knees, I had no faith in anything other than my chemicals and that was deeply inappropriate. I never looked up to the sky and saw the clouds part and heard the voice of a man who looks like Santa’s brother whisper in my ear. I thought I was doomed.

In a way, I was jealous of those whose Higher Power looked like the pictures in the Sistine Chapel – a gray beard with all the answers. As I went to groups and conferences, this seemed to be a common thread. All of those who got sober and stayed sober, all eventually formed a relationship with a higher power and had the gift of spiritual awakening.

I know appearance isn’t always reality, but deep in my heart I thought recovery was for these people. For everyone. I had always had what I thought was the end of the stick all my life. These others? They were going to be happy and understand. Looking back, this mentality of perpetual doom is what prompted me, then homeless and living in an abandoned apartment building in New York City, to try and get drunk to death in January 1992.

I remember the day at lunch I finally gave in to the urge to talk to others. I shared this with you and Carty. I told you that I felt like I was not going to have that spiritual experience that everyone needed to start their recovery. You listened, your big blue eyes staring at me.

You were about my age, but I always felt like a kid with a man when I was with you. You seemed to have all the answers. Book smart and street smart in one package. A sober sherpa who looked like an adult blonde Beaver Cleaver. You know how they tell you in treatment to stay with the winners? You felt like one of those winners.

By the time we crossed paths again, months later at the Fellowship Club halfway house in St. Paul, I was well engaged in the movements of a life of my own. I had my godfather. I had a job. I went to meetings. All the pieces were there except the most important one we talked about. And we talked again about my existential recovery problem. How was I ever going to find a power greater than myself, personal to me, upon which I could base some real sobriety?

You took me aside and showed me this list of 12 steps on the wall. There, in the last step, there was something that I had missed every time I had seen it. He said: “Having had” in the past “a spiritual experience as a result of these stages …”

I felt like I had been in a block of ice that had just melted. I got the keys to a new car, won the race, beat the monster at the end of the video game.

“You are paralyzed because you are waiting for a white light, a spiritual experience like Moses on the mountain,” you told me. “You know, there is a rote way to have a spiritual experience necessary to have happy and joyful sobriety. You want to have a relationship with a higher power, a real one, but you wait for it to happen to you without working for it. . “

The past was a guarantee of a promise buried in Step 12, you explained. You told me to start with # 1 and go through them slowly, doing the hard work along the way. In the end, probably before that, I would find the relationship I wanted, the one I was looking for.

After that day, I became an active participant in my own recovery. You gave me a gift that continues to bear fruit today. I walked into the abstinence house, but you turned on the light for real recovery, Larry. I don’t think I would be alive today without our conversations. In fact, I know it.

I found it strange the day you didn’t come home on time. You were working in a car wash down the street and only had 10 minutes on foot to get home. You had no reason to be late, but I didn’t think about it.

My advisor told me that night that you were dead. You had left work early, drank all day, got in one car and walked down an uphill ramp, crashing your car into another.

I don’t ask many questions these days about why you gave me the keys to the kingdom without opening the door for you. I stopped looking for answers because there aren’t any. Sometimes it just happens. It’s addiction. It’s alcoholism. It is the disease.

For a while this higher power of my choice was a tree. No kidding. Then it was suggested to me that my higher power, maybe, should be other people, and I liked that. To this day, it is the pillow on which the Faberg egg rests that is my sobriety. I’m not kidding with it. I know how fragile it is. Like I said, Santa’s brother never parted the clouds in front of me, but every day I get answers to questions in my life from other human beings.

You were a fleeting mirage in my life. I know you were closer to others during treatment than you were to me. I was the outer circle. But I want you to know that I’m grateful. I now have a life, a career and a family of my own. I wouldn’t be able to give back to others and have as much joy in my life as I am without you.

I want others, especially those who loved you, to know that during your last few months you were an other-centered person. You extend your hands where you need them. You were caught too early but have contributed so much to this world.

I’ve seen hundreds of Larry’s, the ones with the keys to the Castle of Sobriety, in the 30 years I’ve been sober. I want to encourage those like you to remember to open the door for yourself first. And let everyone know that there are spiritual solutions to your human problems. As Bill W. wrote, “They will always materialize if you work for them.”

With thanks,

Andrew Zimmer

