Former Child Actor Resigned After “Devastating” Star Wars Experience

In 199916 years later Return of the Jedia Star wars prequel hits theaters with a new young actor leading the pack. Star Wars: The Phantom Menace star Jake lloyd as a young Anakin Skywalker, the man who would become Darth Vader. Lloyd was 10 when the film was released and he had beaten around 3,000 other young actors for the life-changing role. One of these young people Star wars hopes was Devon michael, a child actor who reached the last three of the audition process.

In a new short film by The New York Times, 32 years old Michael talks about auditioning for The phantom menace when he was nine and how being rejected for the role affected the rest of his life. Read on to find out what Michael has to say now.

RELATED: 16 child actors who left Hollywood and why.

Michael was already a working actor when he auditioned.

When Michael became one of 3,000 boys to audition for the role of Anakin, he already had a long resume in Hollywood. He appeared in 20 national commercials, appeared in the television series IS and The customer, and was in the movie little blue boye next Philippe philippe. His older brother, Jordan Christophe Michael, was also a child actor and had a recurring role in Full house.

Michael says in the New York Times video that one day he was picked up from school by his mom and told her he could audition for the new one Star wars movie. As a big fan of movies already, he was thrilled. “It was the greatest movie I have ever seen,” he said.

He reached the last three.

After several rounds of auditions, the last three actors were sent to the director Georges lucas‘Skywalker Ranch to screen test with co-star Natalie Portman and be run by Lucas himself. Michael met the other two actors: Lloyd, who would eventually get the part, and Michel Angarano, who is still an actor today. “It was nice to have company, because we were all going Star wars together, ”Michael said of their limo trip to the famous area.

The story continues

Michael said that after doing a scene in the film with teenage Portman, his mother told him that his performance made everyone in the room cry. “I loved that scene. And I felt really good about it,” he said.

But, he didn’t get the part and that put him on a different path.

When he got home, Michael discovered that he had not been chosen. “It was devastating,” he said of the news, “but then the trailer came out. That’s when it started to become staple.” Michael noted that due to the commercials and rumors that the new movie was all over the place, he couldn’t help but think about it. On top of that, a documentary has been made on the making of the film, which included the casting of young Anakin and adults talking about the merits of each child.

“It might have been better if this documentary hadn’t been here,” Michael said. The New York Times. “I know it wasn’t malicious, but I felt like I got hit when I was down, because it made me look like the audience’s loser.” He said it had followed him for years in school as his peers always asked him about it.

For more celebrity news delivered straight to your inbox, Subscribe to our daily newsletter.

He is now a writer of children’s novels.

Michael ceased to act as a result of the Star wars hearing process. “I stopped playing because it was hard to imagine that it wasn’t the most important thing I would ever do,” he explained.

Now 32, Michael is a writer of children’s and fantasy books. According to his website, he also works as a scriptwriter and script consultant. He is married and lives in Vancouver. “She knows Star wars,” he said The New York Times of his wife. “I don’t think she really cares about that.” He also said that he would like to have children and that he would tell them about his Star wars audition if they like movies.

Life has taken different turns for the other two actors in the last three.

Lloyd (pictured) appeared in two more films after The phantom menace, but stopped acting in 2001. He then attended various Star wars conventions and fan events, but in recent years it has been making legal headlines. After facing reckless driving charges in 2015, his mother publicly stated that he was diagnosed with schizophrenia, as Yahoo! reported. In January 2020, she shared an update with Geek News Now and said her son is in treatment. “He has become closer to his family and we are all working hard to help him with that”, Lisa Lloyd noted. “He’s still a kind and caring person and we hope he can become fun and entertaining again as soon as possible.” In the Times movie, Michael said, “Jake was such a nice boy. I really hope he’s okay.” The video also notes that Lloyd and his performance have been publicly criticized by some. Star wars Fans.

As for Angarano, he’s still acting. He had roles in Almost known, Will and Grace, and 24. Most recently, he appeared in a recurring role on It’s us and in a role in the comedy series PEN15, which features and was co-created by her partner, Maya erskine.

RELATED: 17 former child stars who have totally different jobs now.