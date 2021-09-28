Jury finds R. Kelly guilty of racketeering and sex traffickingExBulletin

NPR’s Noel King speaks with Jim DeRogatis, one of the first journalists to publicly reveal the story of R. Kelly’s sexual abuse crimes, after receiving an anonymous fax in November 2000.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Yesterday a jury convicted R. Kelly of nine counts of sex trafficking and racketeering. He should be sentenced to between 10 years and life in prison. Here is the acting American lawyer Jacquelyn Kasulis after the verdicts.

(EXTRACT FROM THE ARCHIVED RECORD)

JACQUELYN KASULIS: The jury delivered a strong message to men like R. Kelly. No matter how long it takes, the long arm of the law will catch up with you.

KING: It doesn’t matter how long it takes. With us now is Jim DeRogatis. He was one of the first journalists to cover the crimes of R. Kelly. That was over 20 years ago. Jim, thank you for being with us.

JIM DEROGATIS: Yeah, you bet.

KING: You’ve been on this one for a long time. How carefully did you watch the trial?

DEROGATIS Oh, very carefully. I was writing a weekly column for The New Yorker, trying to examine some of the issues and the stories behind the stories coming out in court in Brooklyn. It’s such an epic saga that, you know, there will be a lot to contend with in its wake. You know, first and foremost, he’s the most – now the most notorious predator in popular music history, and that’s quite an accomplishment. But the body count here – as I confirm, the victims and the women I’ve spoken to – is approaching 70.

KING: Seventy.

DEROGATIS: Twenty-two were at the heart of this affair. And then the other thing is it’s the first #MeToo verdict that brings down a rich and powerful man whose victims were almost all women of color.

KING: Explain why this is important. Yes.

DEROGATIS: Well you know I ran my verdict column in The New Yorker with the story of Tiffany Hawkins, a 15 year old singer and volleyball player from the South Side of Chicago who was victimized by Kelly at age 15 in 1991. She tried to press charges through the Cook County Illinois state attorney’s office, and they weren’t interested. And what Tiffany told me, which was repeated by many other women over the age of 21 – Tiffany said, I was a young black girl. Who cared? And it haunts me.

KING: Over the years you’ve spoken to dozens of women who say he abused them. He victimized them. Have any of these women contacted you since the verdict?

DEROGATIS: I heard several yesterday.

KING: Really? What did they say ?

DEROGATIS: They all say there is satisfaction that he has finally been held responsible, but they all say it is too little, too late for them personally. And then they ask the question, why did it take so long?

KING: And in your mind, what’s the answer to that question? Were they young black women? Was it because he was famous? Was it a combination – Black women and girls, should I say.

DEROGATIS: Yes.

KING: Was it a combination of things?

DEROGATIS: It was a combination of things. You know, music, that I’ve dedicated my life to – something about music has – it hasn’t had its #MeToo moment, its reckoning. There is something about the evil that Kelly portrays in her music. It might sound hyperbolic, but he celebrates an unfettered view of hedonism that doesn’t care where it takes its pleasures, who it takes its pleasures with. He was there from the start. The album he wrote for Aaliyah, with whom he started sexual contact, we heard in court, at 13 – the album came out when she was 15. He called it “Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number”. So, you know, we’re going to have to ask ourselves why is music in particular a haven for this kind of bad behavior that we don’t just call, but somehow embrace?

And then the race – it always comes down to the race, you know? When we started this story in December 2000 in the Chicago Sun-Times, we were trying to take down a successful black superstar. We were racists, that was the accusation we kept getting. And yet, you know, this man was going after girls, cousins, sisters, aunts, wives in the black community.

KING: So if you don’t see any evidence of the evolution of the music industry, which you love, what do you do with it?

DEROGATIS: I think the dilemma of separating art and artist has always been with us. It will be very difficult. Right now, you know, his numbers have gone up. What happens to this catalog, and can people – should people separate art and artist in this case? And I say no because his entire musical career is either celebrating this vision of hedonism or kneeling down to ask Heavenly Father for forgiveness for nameless sins. And this trial laid bare exactly what these sins are.

KING: Jim DeRogatis is a journalist and author of the book “Soulless: The Case Against R. Kelly”. Jim, thank you for being with us. We appreciate that.

DEROGATIS: You bet.

