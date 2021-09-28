Subscribe to the Herald-Tribunes new arts newsletter

I have been covering the art scene in Sarasota for 35 years now and it has been a time of constant change in the types of stories I write about and the way you receive and read them.

For years, the only option to find out about the latest openings, local artist profiles and breaking news was in the daily print edition of the Herald-Tribune. Today you can stay up to date in print, online, on your phone, and now in your email.

We all approach news in different ways. I’m a newspaper regular, so I always like to hold the print edition in my hand. But I’ve learned to check our website heraldtribune.com frequently to keep up with what’s going on during the day. Others find stories that interest them by searching online and then clicking on the links.

The arts help set the Sarasota region apart from all other seaside communities. They are also a major economic driver. Together, they are one of Sarasota County’s Top Five Employers. Its news, business and culture come together in one.

With the help of colleagues and freelance writers, I continue to report on all the theaters in the region, the Sarasota Orchestra, the Sarasota Ballet, the Sarasota Opera, the Conservatory of Circus Arts, museums in the region and as many small arts organizations as we can include.

We want you to know what’s happening on stage and in museum exhibits, to learn how arts organizations are working to protect you with their newly adopted #SafeArtsSarasota initiatives, and find out what your best entertainment options are each week.

After starting my journalistic career at United Press International as a reporter and editor in Washington, DC, I joined the Herald-Tribune in 1984 as the city’s deputy editor. I told the editors of my interest in becoming a theater critic one day, not realizing that they were already talking about creating a full-time position, which they offered me in 1986.

After all these years, I still love going to the theater and writing what I think about the shows I see. My role has grown over the years. I have held positions as an editor and television critic, and in 2016 I was appointed editor-in-chief of the arts.

I haven’t lost my passion for the art scene, and I know there are thousands of you who feel the same way.

