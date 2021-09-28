John Magaro, Stow-Munroe Falls High School graduate and The Many Saints of Newark actor, talks about the Sopranos prequel, Silvio Dantes hairpiece and more

CLEVELAND, Ohio – More than 14 years after Mafia boss Tony Soprano’s antihero (spoiler alert) was killed at a New Jersey restaurant during the memorable, albeit controversial, finale of The Sopranos, the creator of the show David Chase gave fans Special Treatment.

The prequel to the highly anticipated feature film, The Many Saints of Newark – which focuses on Dickie Moltisanti and stars a young Tony Soprano played by James Gandolfinis’ son Michael – opens this Friday in theaters and on HBO Max.

Appearing in the film is Northeast Ohios John Magaro, who portrays a young Silvio Dante. As it turns out, the 2001 Stow-Munroe Falls high school graduate began a decade-long career relationship with Chase when he starred in his 2012 directorial debut, Not Fade Away.

It was also on this set that Magaro first met the musician-actor Steven Van Zandt, who played the role of Silvio Dante. That friendship ended up providing crucial research when it came time for Magaro – toupet and all – to hone consiglieres’ idiosyncratic ways, which include his walk, talk, and memorable facial expressions.

We met Magaro on The Many Saints of Newark, Silvios toupee and if there are more stories to be told from this era of the Sopranos.

Hi John, congratulations on the movie. So The Sopranos debuts while you’re still in high school. When did you start watching the iconic series?

I started watching it the second season. We had HBO at my dad’s house. I came back and watched the first season after that and stuck with it. It was every Sunday evening. It took me to college. I think the last season was my first year here in New York.

As a young actor learning the trade, what did you take away from watching The Sopranos?

There are two things about this. I was doing theater in the area – Cleveland Play House, Weathervane, Porthouse – so seeing Jim (Gandolfini) and Edie (Falco) on screen was really special. It was a cinematic game, honest and deep. It was really impressive and as I went to drama school it was even more so. Every week it was a sort of acting masterclass. Beyond that, (being Jewish and Italian), I really connected early on because I was in Stow High School. There weren’t a lot of Italian-Americans or a lot of Jewish children there. In a way, it helped me. I connected with her culturally in several ways. It gave me a kind of identity.

Considering your love of characters and actors, what was it like to be offered the role of Silvio?

I would have played Guy on the Street No. 2 to be a part of this movie because I love him so much and I love David so much. This is the role for which I was called. I guess David had me in mind. I had a more personal connection because I know Steven. It was also scary too because playing someone you know and also playing an iconic character like Sil is really scary.

Was there a conversation about capturing Silvios’ ways?

I live and die by it, but as an actor. I want to do as much justice to the role I’m playing and I’m going to do it all. And sometimes I die because of it and sometimes I can fly through it. Sil is a great character. I think a lot of people forget about it. When you revisit the show and see Paulie Walnuts and Sil, I don’t think they were necessarily directed by Tony Sirico or Steven. It’s just kind of how they are. That’s the way people are in Jersey and New York. I see these people on the street every day. I constantly meet these people who are like that. And you could be like, it can’t be real. But it is real. So I wasn’t going to look for an impression. It’s a fine line, but the only way I can compare is that you have to go watch an SNL sketch compared to what you were doing. If you really look you can see the difference. We weren’t playing it for a joke. It was all about the character and the story. I think the success of The Sopranos is that there is black humor there, but all the black humor comes from a very real place.

Have you heard Van Zandt talk about your interpretation of Silvio?

Yes, we have spoken several times. We had dinner with David. It was very positive. When I have had his blessing and that of his wife Maureens, that’s kind of all you need. That and David. Everything else is extra.

If there’s one negative thing about The Many Saints of Newark, it’s that the independent film leaves audiences begging for more from this era of the Sopranos.

You know, I don’t know if it’s negative. Haven’t we always said it’s better to let them want more than to give them too much? And if you want more, and if there are enough fans who keep saying it and going to see it, then they might have more.

(Lr) BILLY MAGNUSSEN as Paulie Walnuts, JON BERNTHAL as Johnny Soprano, COREY STOLL as Junior Soprano (back), JOHN MAGARO as Silvio Dante, RAY LIOTTA as Hollywood Dick Moltisanti and ALESSANDRO NIVOLA as Dickie Moltisanti in New Line Cinema and Home Box Offices THE MANY SAINTS OF NEWARK, a version of Warner Bros. Pictures.Barry Wetcher | Warner Bros.

Thinking of a movie or a television series?

I doubt this is a series. I do not know. Everything is constantly changing in this business with streaming services and that sort of thing. It’s hard to say. I think if this were to continue it would more likely be another movie, but it all depends on fan demand. And if they’re strong enough, I think they’ll understand.

Did you keep the Silvios hairpiece, just in case?

We chose a really, really (expletive) toupee for the first Sils. I think for the next one they would see the next step, a little more luxurious model of a hairpiece.

As for the history of Silvios, it is only a slow road to Bada Bing!

There’s a lot more way to go so, you know, just see what’s going on.