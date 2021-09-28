Black women in R. Kelly’s trial react to his conviction





When singer Sparkle testified in a Chicago courtroom 13 years ago, she offered jurors a shocking tale of sexual abuse: Man seen in video urinating and having sex Sex with her teenage niece was R. Kelly, one of the biggest names in R&B. music. But even after others shared similar stories during Mr Kelly’s first criminal trial in Chicago in 2008, jurors acquitted him of the child pornography charges against him. And so, a decade later, when Me Too movements that relied on sexual misconduct swept across the country, Sparkle said she didn’t think it represented her experience. That changed on Monday, when Mr. Kelly, on trial in New York, was found guilty of all nine counts against him. I didn’t even know the Me Too movement was for us black women, Sparkle, real name Stephanie Edwards, said in an interview after the singer’s conviction. Back then and still today, we didn’t really care about black women.

The Mr Kellys case has been widely seen as a pivotal moment for Me Too, serving as the first full-scale trial since the movement set in to present an accuser whose victims were predominantly black women. In the days and weeks leading up to the jury’s verdict, many observers said they feared the stories of a group of black accusers, as heartbreaking as they were, could be dismissed. Instead, Mr Kelly’s conviction on Monday was seen by many as a powerful validation of the accounts of those who have taken a stand against him and others whose stories have never been made public. For years, I have been trolled for speaking out about the abuse I suffered from this predator. People called me a liar and said I had no proof Jerhonda pace, who became the first woman to testify against Mr Kelly in a criminal trial, wrote on Instagram after the verdict. I am happy to FINALLY close this chapter of my life. But it’s still unclear whether Mr Kelly’s conviction represents a broader shift towards better treatment of black victims of sexual abuse.

This moment will go two ways, said Mikki Kendall, a Chicago author who has written on feminism and intersectionality. Either we will finally say that black women and girls deserve to be protected. Or were going to say again, as we have, this idea that black girls are not violable because of their skin color. She added: Were making a choice here in the Me Too movement. The question of which stories take priority has been at the center of recent activism efforts. When Tarana Burke, a black woman, kicked off the original iteration of Me Too around 2007, she hoped to use the phrase to raise awareness of sexual assault and connect victims with resources. But observers noted that the effort was not supported by prominent white feminists. And when the actress Alyssa Milano tweeted the same words a decade later, it sparked concern that black women were being left out of history.

And as high-profile cases involving influential men Harvey Weinstein, Bill Cosby, Larry Nassar began to define the mainstream movement, white women and girls made up the majority of accusers. For legal experts and advocates for victims of sexual assault, who have long warned that black women and girls face serious difficulties in raising accusations of sexual abuse and rape, the gap was not surprising. They point to data that shows black women are disproportionately more likely than most to experience sexual abuse or violence, but less likely to report it in certain situations. The simultaneous trials of sexism and racism form a dynamic known as misogyny. For some, these factors explain what, until Monday, was a decades-long failure to bring Mr Kelly to justice.

We needed a first trial, a video, a marriage license, a docuseries, a social media campaign, city organizers, all to get to this moment. within the criminal justice system, said Treva B. Lindsey, professor at Ohio State University. I don’t think this bodes well for the overall treatment of black girls and women who have been sexually raped. She added: If we need that level of sexual predation to recognize that black women and girls experience a disproportionate amount of sexual violence compared to the general population, I think that’s actually a really sad sign. . Emilie Palmer contributed to reports and Kitty bennett contributed research.

