Review: Philip C. Rice Captures George Burns’ Spirit, Despite Predictable Storyline, In Entertaining Curtain Call Production





By Matthew G. Moross LATHAM With a title almost as long as the life of its subjects, Say Goodnight Gracie: The Life, Laughter and Love of George Burns and Gracie Allen may not be the most well-crafted play, but there are few argument that its subject is compelling and entertaining. And, oh, my gosh, this comedy night just might be what we need lately. Grounded in an engaging and awe-inspiring solo performance by local scene veteran Philip C. Rice as Burns, the evening, like its subject, rarely tires, ages, or goes beyond its welcome. Celebrating the careers of centenarians since their beginnings by singing around street corners in the Pee Wee quartet and throwing fish at one of Vaudeville’s first partners, Flipper le sceau, the evening continued into his later years by highlighting his performance. Oscar winner in Neil Simons The Sunshine Boys and then to audience-winning performances as Almighty in a series of motion pictures in the late 1970s. But the heart of the series and the heart of George Burns belong to the partnership with his wife Gracie Allen. Allen was a unique and brilliant comic, and it’s not a cliché to say that she was a true original, a comedic angel. The genius of Burns was that he saw it, nurtured it and cherished it. With the voice of a pixie and a sweet innocent character with a sneaky streak, Allen was the perfect foil for Burns’ straight man setups. So many of their vaudeville routines are comedy classics and perform well to this day with their observational humor, understanding, and construction. CBS won gold with the couples TV show in the 1950s, and The Burns and Allen Show was, and still is, surprisingly funny with its comedic innovations clearly visible in the myriad of TV comedies that followed. Unfortunately, originality and brilliance cannot be attributed to Rupert Holmes’ script. Holmes may be a gifted songwriter (The Mystery of Edwin Drood) and a playwright (Accomplice) but his festive Burns monodrama is cursed and then I had this syndrome. The playwrights’ weak framing device doesn’t help, accentuates this problem and the play becomes little more than a staged Wikipedia page with the terribly predictable chapter headings visible from miles away. Early life, Stage to Screen, Radio, Filmography, Later Years and Death are all presented to us in such an obvious way that the evening almost turns into a hostless evening of This is Your Life, instead of a conversation and d ‘a melancholy dream. – review of a life well lived. The piece, 90 minutes without intermission, is short and this is to his advantage. Thankfully, stage veteran Philip C. Rice is able to weather the barren scenario and creates an entertaining and enjoyable evening as the legend walks through the album of his life. The living room setting, complemented by occasional showings of Burns’ photo album and several overly brief audio clips of classic Burns and Allen comedic jokes, works well and Rice deserves praise for keeping the pace fast and precise. Not relying on a strict imitation, Rice captures the spirit of Burns without a caricature or cartoon. Using the trademark cigar, round glasses and a straightforward manner, the actor masterfully creates an enjoyable tour with an American cultural icon to remember. Say good night gracie O: Curtain Call Theater, 1 Jeanne Jugan Lane, Latham

WHEN: Until October 17: Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m., Sundays at 3:00 p.m. and some Saturday mornings at 3:00 p.m.

HOW MUCH: $ 28

MORE INFORMATION: 518-877-7529

www.curtaincalltheater.com

