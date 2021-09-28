2 creatives living their Hollywood dream in rural Colorado

ELIZABETH, Colorado. In a country as big as America, some of the coolest things can go unnoticed. A man turned a childhood moment into a museum and proved that you don’t have to leave a small town to dream big.

Terry Gale is no stranger to driving and it might seem obvious from the hundreds of cars on his property. Rambler Ranch started with one vehicle.

Here is a picture of my father’s car. It was the day I drove him to Denver. I was probably about 25, “Gale said. Sitting there, all rusty, out there for 18 years outside in front of the beautiful work of art that it is today.

Gales’ dad’s car could have ended up in a landfill, but instead she started one of the world’s largest auto collections lurking in rural Colorado.

Nowhere in the world is there a museum for this business, ”said Gale. Well, I was like, ‘Here’s something I can do that no one in the world has done.

Unlike any other auto museum, Rambler Ranch takes the experience a step further.

I appreciate vintage things and older things because I think it was such a throwaway company today, ”Gale said.

The Elizabeth Museum in Colorado has a collection of vehicles from the Nash Motors Company, as well as 60 other manufacturers of vehicles, appliances, memorabilia and even fashion.

It’s a shock to everyone who comes here, ”said Gale. When they come here, they always say, “You have to see it to understand it.

There are surprises around every corner, including an incredible wardrobe and a vintage collection. Everything was waiting for the right creative director and that’s when Daniel Green stepped in.

Terry had a lot of mannequins on display, but they just weren’t up to the way his cars were displayed, ”Green said. I came to visit the ranch. I saw a lot of creative possibilities here.

He brought great Hollywood glamor to the forefront of the Ramblers Ranch.

The creation process is straightforward. Its game, you know, just playing, experimenting. You can’t go wrong and being creative. There are no wrong answers, ”Green said. We’re in the Rambler Ranch wardrobe department behind the scenes. You need to check out my wig room here. This is where I get a little weird. I get weird everywhere.

Each piece and creation brings these mannequins to life, which creates a more realistic setting for the cars.

With a bit of flair, maybe a bit of hairspray, and kind of a bridge between the world of cars and fashion, because they’ve happened at the same times quite often, ”Green said.

The dress on this model is the actual dress she wore when she was crowned Miss America, “Gale said. It’s the little details that give me goosebumps to think about.”

Daniel never realized that glamor and glitter could exist like this in rural America, but now he knows it is possible.

You just think you have to go to Hollywood to produce, to be successful, or to make your dreams come true. But you can kind of make your dreams come true anywhere. It’s what you do with what you have, “said Green. I never imagined I would be in rural Colorado, living my mini Hollywood dream. I never saw it coming, but I wouldn’t change it for the world.

This is one of the main reasons why this eclectic oasis impresses visitors again and again.

This wow, like that, gives me goosebumps to think about it, actually. It does it for me too, when I see their enthusiasm, ”Gale said.

Showing personality through what someone chooses to wear, I think it’s powerful and it creates such a dynamic. You can just get a feel for how someone is presenting themselves and it’s the same with these characters here, ”Green said.

Most of the time the buildings are quiet, but the stories are much louder than you might imagine.

Anything can happen anywhere, ”Green said.