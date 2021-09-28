Cute and practical festival outfit ideas

Just because Doja cat launched a makeup collection this week doesn’t mean she has to be the most stylish person in Zilker Park this weekend. Okay, maybe it is, but you can still look pretty good.

The Austin City Limits Music Festival kicks off Friday, and you might be standing in a pile of your own clothes, wondering how it’s possible you’ve been browsing everything in your closet and still come back empty-handed. Do not be afraid ! Austin360 is here with tips to help you create an outfit that is both practical and fashion-forward.

The floor is lava. JK, his filth.

So keep this in mind when choosing your shoes. Beat-up sneakers may be your safest bet (this writer is of the opinion that the Reebok Club C 85s just get cuter the dirtier they get), or you can go for something dark. and tough like Doc Martens. The most important thing to keep in mind when choosing your shoes is that there isn’t a lot of seating at ACL (unless you bring your own chair), so go with something comfortable will save you a lot of foot pain. You also need to consider what type of spectator you are. If you want to stand in the back at the Phoebe Bridgers show the sandals will be more than perfect, but if you are planning on being in the mosh pit at Tyler, the creator, maybe reconsider yourself.

October is always hot and sunny in Austin …

Don’t be fooled by the fact that its downfall. It’s still hot in Austin and the peaks should be in the 80s during the ACL. Dress accordingly: Cotton, linen, and rayon are the perfect fabrics for keeping cool in a sweaty crowd. Your shortest shorts and crop tops will be more than welcome among festival-goers. If that’s not your thing, knitwear, bandanas for shirts, wide-legged linen pants, and button-down tops (which you can make breathable by just doing one button, or none) are all cute options that will keep you cool.

Hot and sunny also means sun protection is essential. Make sure to stack the sunscreen, but you can also protect yourself and add a fashion touch to your outfit. Hats (bobs, cowboy hats of course) and sunglasses are often seen at the festival. For anyone who wants to go the extra mile, folding fans seem to be spending some time in the clubs.

It’ll be lighter with the latest sets, and some people might suggest bringing a diaper, but it really comes down to the following question: would you rather lug around a denim jacket all day to potentially wear it for an hour, or carry less stuff and risk being a little cold for an hour?

… but it can also mean rainy.

Rain is a possibility for the first weekend of the festival.Friday and Saturday have somewhere between a 50-70% chance of rain, with a chance of rain falling by Sunday, so don’t wear anything, you’d be devastated getting wet, and consider bringing a poncho if you don’t. Don’t want to risk getting ripped off by the festival prices. Alternatively, forgo it altogether and just embrace bad weather in the pouring rain for rock-era Miley Cyrus who seems pretty sick.

Be sure to read this new bag policy three times.

There is a new city bag policy at ACL. This year, only two types of bags are allowed: small and / or transparent.

Small handbags and fanny packs of 4.5 x 5.5 or less, which do not need to be transparent, but cannot have more than one pocket. Any larger bag must be made of clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and cannot exceed 12 x 12 x 6. Backpacks and multiple pocket bags are prohibited, so consider tote bags, bags drawstring backpacks, handbags, etc. .

Don’t have a PVC tote bag lying around? What’s wrong! I laugh. These bag requests are very specific, so we’ve put together a few options for you.

Small bags: trusted backpack brands Jansport and Herschel both sell fanny packs for around $ 30. Everlan, Lululemonand Zara all have trendy options, and LINE sells a trendy one for $ 25. If fanny packs aren’t your thing, Urban Outfitters has a croc-effect clutch on sale for $ 20.

Clear Bags: If you’re willing to spend the money on a durable and eco-friendly clear bag, the brand Truffle has a lot of options, including a plastic shoulder bag for $ 98. More affordable options include a light blue tote from ASOS for $ 32 and onebasic stadium bag from Dicks Sporting Goods for $ 13.

Or, save overnight shipping costs and go bagless. In that case, you might want to wear something with a few pockets, like cargo shorts or a dress with pockets. Even if you pack lightly, it’s still nice to have a place to put your wallet.

And be sure to bring a mask.

In addition to needing proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend the festival, you also need to mask yourself at least in crowds. That’s in line with new special event guidelines announced by the city on August 27, which require masks in areas where social distancing is difficult. This means you have to be prepared to hide in the festival shuttles, in the queues, and in the crowds that gather near the stages. Please do not shoot a Lana del Rey and sacrifice safety for fashion, but as long as your mask meets sanitary guidelines, there’s nothing stopping you from coordinating your mask with your outfit.

OK mom, we understand. Face mask and waist bag. But what will make us cool?

I briefly scanned a Vogue article titled The Ultimate Guide to Fall 2021 Fashion Trends for help with this section, until I saw that they were recommending stripes, laughing, and laughing. remembered that the 15 year olds on TikTok are in charge of everything now.

So what are they wearing? Here are some ideas, courtesy of my For You page.

Yee-haw culture has become mainstream, which works well for us in Austin: think cow prints and cowboy boots. The ’70s are also in fashion, which means lots of jewelry tones and warm colors, flared jeans and scarves that can also be tied around the back and serve as a top. Slip-on dresses are a cute option, and the less cute and more practical version, the exercise dress, was absolutely a must-have this summer. And you can’t go wrong with the corsets, the plaid patterns, or the chartreuse and brown colors.