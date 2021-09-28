Ryan Seacrest signs new contract with iHeartMedia until 2025 | Business





NEW YORK AND LOS ANGELES – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Sep 28, 2021– iHeartMedia today announced the signing of a new contract with Ryan Seacrest, nationally recognized media and entertainment entrepreneur, radio personality, television host and producer and unparalleled creative talent. The three-year contract runs until December 31, 2025, during which time Seacrest will celebrate 30 years as one of the most recognized and respected names not only within iHeartMedia, but across the board. the media and entertainment industry. This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928005810/en/ Photo credit: iHeartMedia Seacrest started his career as a teenager with iHeartMedia in Atlanta at 94.1 WSTR (FM) before working in Los Angeles at 98.7 which eventually led to other radio and hosting opportunities. Since then, Seacrest has built a reputation as one of the media’s most trusted voices, cultivating a true connection and powerful relationships with consumers, advertisers and America’s biggest stars, and is a true ambassador. of the mark for iHeartMedia. Under the agreement, Seacrest will continue to play its key personality role on all iHeartRadio platforms, hosting and producing its # 1 morning show in Los Angeles for iHeartMedias 102.7 KIIS-FM, the nationwide airing with Ryan Seacrest. and American Top 40 with Ryan Seacrest. Seacrest will also continue to work closely with President and CEO Bob Pittman and President, COO and CFO Rich Bressler, contributing to major company initiatives and hosting several flagship events, including the iconic two-day iHeartRadio music festival; The annual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Holiday Concert in New York City with today’s top artists performing their # 1 hits; and more. Continuing my relationship with iHeartMedia was a given, Seacrest said. Thirty years go by quickly when you love what you do. I can live my dream every day by interacting with our listeners and listening to their stories. Thanks to Bob and Rich and the entire iHeartMedia team for continuing to support us and grow with us. And a special thank you to my on-air team, the best radio crew, for making the show run flawlessly every day. We are honored to continue working with Ryan, who has always delighted audiences both digitally and in person with his knowledge, energy and reliability, said Rich Bressler. Ryan is truly unique in the entertainment world, with a keen business acumen and talent to match. His impact is unprecedented, and we congratulate him for nearly three decades in the iHeartMedia family! The Seacrests deal was negotiated by Jeff Refold, COO and CFO of Ryan Seacrest Enterprises, and Jonathan West of Latham & Watkins LLP. About iHeartMedia, Inc. iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is America’s leading audio media company, reaching over 250 million people every month. It is the leader in broadcast radio and digital streaming as well as podcasting and audio advertising technology and comprises three business segments: the multiplatform group iHeartMedia; iHeartMedia digital audio group; and the Audio and Media Services Group. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more information about the company. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928005810/en/ CONTACT: Media contacts Angel Aristone iHeartMedia [email protected] 646.343.2410 Chantal Artur Sun Sachs [email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA NEW YORK INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT OTHER ENTERTAINMENT TV AND RADIO GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT CELEBRITY ONLINE MUSIC SOURCE: iHeartMedia, Inc. Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 09/28/2021 10:30 a.m. / DISC: 09/28/2021 10:32 a.m. http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928005810/en

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.valdostadailytimes.com/news/business/ryan-seacrest-signs-new-contract-with-iheartmedia-to-continue-through-2025/article_e2cf6cec-f4b2-52aa-a70d-e7406ccc4252.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos