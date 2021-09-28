Gift Shop Overview – The Hollywood Reporter





The Academy museum store – located on the first floor of the new cinema museum, which will open its doors on September 30 – will be stocked with a range of unique film-themed merchandise, including pieces designed by Hollywood costume designers. “We want visitors to be able to take home exclusive and one-of-a-kind souvenirs,” said Mariah Gelhard, Director of Retail Sales. THR. “We tapped into the incredible talent pool of Academy members, which allowed the product to be intrinsically linked to filmmaking and our mission. This has given rise to some exciting collaborations. For example, costume designer Ruth E. Carter, with Black Panther Jewelry designer Douriean Fletcher, created a jewelry line developed from the original glass and gold mosaic tiles of the iconic gold cylinder facade of the Saban building. Gelhard discusses a partnership with the Gravillis design studio, which designed personalized, limited-edition posters for the store; Kenny and DeAnna Gravillis’ design agency focuses on marketing campaigns for film and television and has created posters for films such as Straight out of Compton and Bohemian Rhapsody. Gelhard also notes an order for vases made in Los Angeles by ceramist Wayne Perry who riffs on the museum’s gold cylindrical facade. Amoeba Music has provided vinyl records which focus on film scores and soundtracks. And there are the Flores Lane soy candles that pay homage to cinematic genres; a Brain Dead x The Jim Henson Company clothing collaboration inspired by The black crystal; and household items from Poketo influenced by museum art. There are also collections related to the exhibition on Hayao Miyazaki (including the Limited Edition Modernica x Studio Ghibli chairs) and the exhibitions dedicated to Pedro Almodóvar, Spike Lee and Bruce Lee. A Wayne Perry gold vase inspired by the gold column on the facade of the museum’s Saban building.

Academy Museum Costume designer Arianne Phillips has been chosen as the Creative Director of a Special The Wizard of Oz collection, which includes t-shirts designed by other costume designers Sandy Powell, Sharen Davis and Arjun Bhasin, as well as a five-piece Moschino capsule line designed with the brand’s creative director, Jeremy Scott, based in Los Angeles. “I took several photos and mixed them with original artwork to create a new print inspired by how the tornado scene in the movie was portrayed,” Scott said in an email to THR. “I also created a red sequined slipper pouch. Not only is the movie one of my favorite old Hollyw classic musicalsood, capturing both fantasy and drama on wonderful musical performances, it focuses on a little girl from Kansas who felt the need to flee her home to find another world she could belong to – being a little boy from Kansas City, this subtext has never been lost on me. This story first appeared in the September 22 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

