Never-released John Lennon recording sells for $ 58,300 at Danish auction





COPENHAGEN, September 28 (Reuters) – A cassette recording of an interview with John Lennon and Yoko Ono, including an unreleased song, made during their visit to Denmark in 1970 sold for DKK 370,000 ($ 58,300 ) at an auction in Copenhagen on Tuesday. The tape, containing the unreleased song “Radio Peace”, was recorded on January 5, 1970 by four 16-year-old Danish boys who managed to secure an interview with the couple for a school magazine. The auction for the tape, which was put up for sale with photographs of the reunion by the old school boys, has started at 100,000 crowns. The lot was valued between 200,000 and 300,000 crowns (31,500 to 47,000 dollars) before the auction. It was not immediately clear who bought the recording. During the 33-minute recording, Lennon talks about the couple’s campaign for peace, their frustration with the image of The Beatles, and the length of their hair. The recording also features Lennon and Ono singing Christmas carols while dancing around a Christmas tree, Lennon playing guitar and the couple singing “Give Peace a Chance” and “Radio Peace”. The rhythmic song, which repeats the words “This is Radio Peace,” refers to a radio station of the same name that Lennon and Ono hoped to establish in Amsterdam, the auction house said. The couple arrived in northern Denmark in late December 1969 and stayed on an isolated farm for more than a month, according to the auction house. On the recording, the teens ask how they can help Lennon and Ono in their quest for world peace, to which Lennon replies, “If you can’t think of any ideas yourself, imitate what we do. what can I do locally for peace? “ One of the four owners of the recording, Karsten Hojen, now 68, was in attendance at Tuesday’s auction. He was happy to have been able to convey the famous couple’s message of peace to the new owner. “Meeting John Lennon and Yoko Ono had a great impact on our lives because we saw them as some kind of political prophets and symbols of peace,” Hojen said in a statement. “I hope the new owner enjoys listening to our conversation and is inspired in the same way we were 50 years ago.” ($ 1 = DKK 6.34) Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard and Stine Jacobsen, editing by Angus MacSwan and Cynthia Osterman Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

