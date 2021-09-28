Hedgehog Launches Lossless Prediction Markets on Solana Mainnet with Over $ 100,000 in Prizes | Business





NEW YORK – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Sep 28, 2021– The Hedgehog Markets Decentralized Prediction Markets (DPM) platform launched on Solana’s mainnet last week, introducing lossless competitions: a new approach to DPMs and the first blockchain-based product of its kind. Lossless competitions provide a familiar experience for seasoned prediction market participants, but especially encourage new enthusiasts to participate by giving users the chance to win real money without risking their own, says Hedgehog founder George Yu. Crypto users have been extremely receptive to the game-to-win model, although it is also a broader trend in the gaming and entertainment industries, added Srikar Varadaraj, partner at e ^ {i}. Ventures, the venture capital studio behind Hedgehog. We believe users from all walks of life will appreciate the gamified competition structure as a fun alternative to traditional prediction markets. Hedgehog launched with six flagship lossless competitions and over $ 100,000 in available prizes. This first round of competitions covers Weeks 3-5 of the NFL Season, Game Days 6-8 of the English Premier League Season, and the behavior of the crypto market. Users enter a contest by wagering 100 USDC or 1,000 USDC, with corresponding prize pools starting at $ 5,000 and $ 30,000. To sum up how it works: Hedgehogs Lossless Competitions feature themed collections of events, each containing a set of related prediction markets. To participate, users wager on USDC in exchange for competitive gaming tokens, which are used in prediction markets. Through accurate predictions, users accumulate game tokens and move up the competition rankings. At the end of a competition, all participants recover their initial USDC stake, regardless of their performance. Those who finish at the top of the leaderboard win a share of the contest prize pool. Learn more about lossless competitions and try out the new mainnet platform at https://hedgehog.markets. About Hedgehog Markets The mission of Hedgehog Markets is to provide direct, genuine and open access to the wisdom of the crowds. Hedgehog Markets was founded by George Yu, former engineer at Google and Oscar Health. Interested in exploring ways to better predict future events and seeing a lack of user-friendly ways to do so, creating a decentralized prediction markets platform has become a natural extension of this interest. Hedgehog Markets was built alongside e ^ {i} Companies (EIV), a venture studio focused on DeFi and decentralized applications. Learn more about Hedgehog on https://hedgehog.markets and on Average. For press inquiries, please contact [email protected] View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928005066/en/ CONTACT: Ariana Fariab Hedgehog markets [email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MOBILE TECHNOLOGY / WIRELESS CASINO / GAMES FINANCE ENTERTAINMENT PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SOFTWARE GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT INTERNET SOURCE: Hedgehog Markets Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 09/28/2021 9:00 a.m. / DISC: 09/28/2021 9:02 a.m. http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928005066/en

