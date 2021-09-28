Hollywood taps into NFT craze with Anthony Hopkins film, using auction blockchain

Hollywood is looking for a new source of revenue in the popular non-fungible token (NFT) market.

With COVID-19 scaring many moviegoers in theaters and making blockbuster ticket sales harder to find, a few entrepreneurs are getting more creative using blockchain technology.

Step into an all-new sci-fi movie starring Anthony Hopkins, which will be the first film to be auctioned as NFT. “Zero Contact” is being auctioned off by Vuele, an NFT movie distribution platform that hopes to become a new model for the future of movie distribution.

Produced in 17 different countries (entirely virtually) during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, Zero Contact follows five characters based around the world, bound only by their devotion to the late founder and tech titan Finley Hart, played by Hopkins.

What we wanted to do was prove that there is a source of income in Hollywood that has never existed before, Rick Dugdale, director, producer and co-founder of Vuele, told Yahoo Finance Live in an interview.

NFTs use blockchain technology to create secure transactions to authenticate digital art, from movies to music and artwork. The NFT-based movie will run on the CurrencyWorks blockchain, which has cross-chain capabilities with Ethereum.

The future of the film industry is blockchain. This could be a scenario where, before theatrical release or home entertainment, a movie is released as NFT, Dugdale added.

According to Dugdale, filmmakers could make a few hundred thousand dollars with an NFT release, and then the film could continue on its traditional route to theaters.

As well as offering a potential new revenue stream for the industry that gives moviegoers a chance to own a piece of a movie, it also presents an opportunity for deeper fan engagement than a traditional release would include. not.

Two NFT auctions initially offered the film on OpenSea, the world’s largest NFT marketplace, with a bonus auction just added for Tuesday night on the platform.

The first auction ended Monday evening with a grouping of 10 of the 10 NFT elite edition; although the reserves have not been met. Vuele is now offering a second rapid fire auction on Tuesday night, where bidders will have another chance to bid on the NFT movie offering from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. EST.

The bid price will start at 3 ethereum digital coins (ETH-USD), or roughly $ 8,500 at Tuesday spot rates.

As an added bonus, Vuele also raffles an NFT of the film at one bidder as a raffle prize, and a special auction will see a winner join the cast in a replacement role for the Zero Contact universe also ends Tuesday night. . Fans will also have the option of being edited in the feature film itself.

An added feature is that NFTs feature puzzles that fans can compete against to solve and win prizes, creating camaraderie.

Everything is designed to engage fans and keep them coming back, Dugdale told Yahoo Finance. When people see a movie on screen in theaters, that can be the end of it. So we saw that as a way to engage them and bring them back into our universe.

