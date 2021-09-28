Entertainment
Hollywood taps into NFT craze with Anthony Hopkins film, using auction blockchain
Hollywood is looking for a new source of revenue in the popular non-fungible token (NFT) market.
With COVID-19 scaring many moviegoers in theaters and making blockbuster ticket sales harder to find, a few entrepreneurs are getting more creative using blockchain technology.
Step into an all-new sci-fi movie starring Anthony Hopkins, which will be the first film to be auctioned as NFT. “Zero Contact” is being auctioned off by Vuele, an NFT movie distribution platform that hopes to become a new model for the future of movie distribution.
Produced in 17 different countries (entirely virtually) during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, Zero Contact follows five characters based around the world, bound only by their devotion to the late founder and tech titan Finley Hart, played by Hopkins.
What we wanted to do was prove that there is a source of income in Hollywood that has never existed before, Rick Dugdale, director, producer and co-founder of Vuele, told Yahoo Finance Live in an interview.
NFTs use blockchain technology to create secure transactions to authenticate digital art, from movies to music and artwork. The NFT-based movie will run on the CurrencyWorks blockchain, which has cross-chain capabilities with Ethereum.
The future of the film industry is blockchain. This could be a scenario where, before theatrical release or home entertainment, a movie is released as NFT, Dugdale added.
According to Dugdale, filmmakers could make a few hundred thousand dollars with an NFT release, and then the film could continue on its traditional route to theaters.
As well as offering a potential new revenue stream for the industry that gives moviegoers a chance to own a piece of a movie, it also presents an opportunity for deeper fan engagement than a traditional release would include. not.
Two NFT auctions initially offered the film on OpenSea, the world’s largest NFT marketplace, with a bonus auction just added for Tuesday night on the platform.
The first auction ended Monday evening with a grouping of 10 of the 10 NFT elite edition; although the reserves have not been met. Vuele is now offering a second rapid fire auction on Tuesday night, where bidders will have another chance to bid on the NFT movie offering from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. EST.
The bid price will start at 3 ethereum digital coins (ETH-USD), or roughly $ 8,500 at Tuesday spot rates.
As an added bonus, Vuele also raffles an NFT of the film at one bidder as a raffle prize, and a special auction will see a winner join the cast in a replacement role for the Zero Contact universe also ends Tuesday night. . Fans will also have the option of being edited in the feature film itself.
An added feature is that NFTs feature puzzles that fans can compete against to solve and win prizes, creating camaraderie.
Everything is designed to engage fans and keep them coming back, Dugdale told Yahoo Finance. When people see a movie on screen in theaters, that can be the end of it. So we saw that as a way to engage them and bring them back into our universe.
READ MORE:
For more information on cryptocurrency, see:
What is Dogecoin? How to buy it
Ethereum: What is it and how do you invest in it?
The 21 best crypto leaders to watch in the second half of 2021
Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn and Youtube
|
Sources
2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/hollywood-taps-into-nft-craze-as-anthony-hopkins-movie-uses-blockchain-for-distro-183733236.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]