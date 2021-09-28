Entertainment
11 SoCal Restaurants Achieve Stars in Michelin’s California Guide 2021
The main course of the Michelin awards season has arrived. After naming 16 restaurants in Los Angeles and Orange County as Bib Gourmands last week, the tire maker announced that 11 restaurants in LA and OC had won stars in its 2021 California guide.
Some of them are newly starred restaurants. Others have been promoted from one star to two stars.
Together, the LA and OC starred restaurants represent about 40% of the 27 new Michelin stars across California. That makes five two-star restaurants and 22 one-star restaurants. No Californian restaurant has deserved the coveted three stars during this go-around.
In addition, three restaurants in San Diego (Jeune et Jolie, Soichi, Sushi Tadokoro), and two restaurants in Santa Barbara (Bell’s, Sushi | Bar) have obtained Michelin stars. As usual, Northern California performed very well.
Jon Yao, the chef-owner of Kato, which has a Michelin star, received this year’s Young Chef Award.
As expected, the new Michelin-starred restaurants in Southern California were rich in French and Japanese cuisine. (We’ll save the talk for another time on biased cultural perceptions of why some cuisines are still considered worthy of stars and the label “haute cuisine” while others are not.)
These additions are based on California Michelin Guide 2019, who returned to California after a shameful 10-year hiatus. The 2019 guide added six new two-star restaurants and 18 new one-star restaurants in the Los Angeles area, as well as two new one-star restaurants in Orange County.
We have said it before and we will say it again: the Michelin Guide needs Los Angeles more than Los Angeles needs the Michelin Guide. Nevertheless, these stars are important for establishments, both in terms of prestige and attracting wealthy clients.
Here are the new Michelin-starred restaurants in Los Angeles and Orange County for 2021, along with the inspectors’ ratings (i.e. we did not write this copy).
Hayato two stars
Dinner at Hayato is an intimate and engaging experience with Chef Brandon Hayato Go. Most of the dishes in this kaiseki meal start with ingredients that are artfully arranged in the back kitchen and handed to the chef on platters, then finished in front of your eyes and presented. with detailed explanations. (Hayato previously had a Michelin star, so this is a promotion.)
1320 E. 7th St., # 126, Downtown LA
Mlisse two stars
Mlissé, Chef Josiah Citrin’s iconic dining room is back in operation, even in full swing. His expertise is to offer a certain gastronomic experience that never goes out of style. It’s a pleasant change of pace for anyone looking to slow down, indulge themselves and be pampered by the highly knowledgeable service staff.
1104 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica.
Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura One Star
TO Gucci Osteria, Chef Massimo Bottura put the talented Mattio Agazzi at the helm and the results are truly impressive. It is a cuisine that is both whimsical and rooted.
347 N. Rodeo Dr., Beverly Hills.
One Star Knife Folds
Everybody has Folds Knife is here for Chef Tony Esnault’s contemporary version of classic French cuisine, presented by professional waiters who virtually glide in measured movements. The menu highlights imaginative dishes that combine technique and ingenuity.
South Coast Square: 3333 S. Bristol Street, Costa Mesa.
Morihiro a star
Chef Morihiro Onodera’s omakase, Morihiro, makes an impressive amount of nourishment that includes such impeccably executed items as Firefly Squid with Wakame Seaweed and Halibut Sashimi with Pink Pepper. A lightly seasoned nigiri with large, defined grains can reveal everything, from clean white hiram to appetizing and fatty mackerel.
3133 Glendale Boulevard, Atwater Village.
Pas pretty a star
TO Not pretty, Chef Dave Beran has upped the ante with this captivating French bistro, where standards like French onion soup and beef tartare are raised to their highest level.
2732 Main Street, Santa Monica.
Pasta | One Star Bar
Mastery of Pasta | Bar the team lies in their ability to take full advantage of California’s natural bounty, with exciting results, as seen in cavatelli with a bright, buttery lobster sauce, with spring peas and chunks sweet meat; or an exalted version of caprese with marigold tomatoes, mozzarella, fennel flowers and avocado.
16101, boulevard Ventura, # 255, Encino.
Phenakite one star
Chief Minh Phan Phenacite settles in a collaborative workspace nestled among the trees and in a beautifully maintained structure. Subtle, elegant flavors and singular textures appear in spades in creations as deeply personal as the dumpling of mochi with bacon and snow peas.
1370 N. St. Andrews Pl., East Hollywood.
Sushi I-NABA One Star
TO Sushi NABA, Chef Yasuhiro Hirano, along with his wife who runs the house, is responsible for making some of the most exciting sushi around. His particular magic lies in the weaving of a few key elements, including the exotic fish that he ages before preparing it with a multitude of ingredients.
1300 Highland Avenue, Ste. 107 Manhattan Beach.
Do you have an idea of culinary history that you would like to see on LAist?
Send it to us. We cannot answer all the queries we receive, but we will try to help you. We would love to hear from you.
