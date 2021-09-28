LA City Council to vote on vaccine mandate for indoor spaces – Daily News

By MARGARET SHUTTLEWORTH | City News Service

Los Angeles City Council to review an order on Wednesday, September 28, requiring people to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination before entering restaurants, bars, gyms, shopping malls, entertainment venues and healthcare facilities personal from November 4.

Starting October 21, indoor public spaces that fall under the ordinance would be required to display advisory notices on the vaccination requirement. The order would apply to:

Establishments that serve food or drink, including restaurants, bars, fast food establishments, cafes, tasting rooms, cafeterias, food courts, breweries, wineries, dining rooms distillery banquet and hotel ballrooms;

Gyms and fitness rooms, including leisure facilities, fitness studios (including for yoga, pilates, dance and barre), boxing gyms, training camps and facilities that organize indoor group fitness classes;

Entertainment and leisure venues including cinemas, shopping malls, concert halls, performance halls, adult entertainment venues, commercial event and party venues, sports arenas, convention centers, exhibition halls, museums , shopping malls, performing arts theaters, bowling alleys, arcades, room cards, family entertainment centers, billiard and pool halls, play areas and game centers; and

Personal care establishments, including spas, nail salons, barber shops, barber shops, tanning salons, beauticians, skin care, tattoo parlors, piercing parlors, and massage therapy centers, unless medically necessary.

People would be exempt from the warrant if they have any medical conditions that restrict their ability to be vaccinated or a “sincere religious belief,” which will be examined by where the person is trying to enter. Exempted people could use the exterior areas of the location, but if they are not available, they may be allowed to enter the interior area by providing proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

Those who do not have an exemption or vaccination may also be allowed to use the exterior areas of the site and the interior part “for short and limited periods to use the toilet, order, pick up or pay for food or drinks to take away. . “

The order would also require people to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend outdoor events with 5,000 or more people, which would be more stringent than the LA County requirement for them. outdoor events with 10,000 or more people.

The motion for the ordinance was passed by City Council 13-0 on August 11, with City Councilors John Lee and Joe Buscaino absent. Lee said in an email to voters two days later that the proposal was “arbitrary, inconsistent and would be essentially ineffective.”

Lee’s opposition would mean the ordinance would not pass its first review and potential approval would be delayed for an additional week, as the ordinances must be unanimously approved upon first reading. Due to the emergency clause in the ordinance, the ordinance would need 12 yes votes in its second review next week, not the normal eight votes required.

The motion to seek the city attorney’s order was brought by Council Chairman Nury Martinez and City Councilor Mitch O’Farrell. He was supported by Councilor Nithya Raman and City Councilor Marqueece Harris-Dawson.

“COVID-19 could be eradicated if we had mass vaccinations across the country and around the world,” O’Farrell said before noting the US history of smallpox eradication and especially of polio eradication through vaccination.

“Why on earth is it okay in 2021 for more than 30 people to die in Los Angeles County from COVID over a three-day period, including an 11-year-old girl, when we have a vaccine that could have prevented everything from that’s accessible to everyone, ”O’Farrell said ahead of the Aug. 11 vote.

“This is not a vaccination mandate… we are not going to deny anyone the possibility of accessing basic necessities, food, medicine, etc., regardless of vaccination… but what is immoral, it is to choose not to be vaccinated, to choose to listen to delusions. rant on Twitter, ”he added.

The ordinance would be similar to the policies of West Hollywood, New York and San Francisco. West Hollywood’s policy requiring adult customers entering many domestic businesses to submit proof of at least partial vaccination is effective October 7, with full vaccination required from November 4.

Several people called the Los Angeles city council meeting on August 11 to oppose the potential ordinance, with some saying the vaccines themselves are dangerous, and others saying it was a form of “segregation” and comparing it to the tactics used by the Nazis during the war. 1930s and 40s.

Councilor Bob Blumenfield, who said he was offended by this latest comparison, replied: “When you ask someone for their papers in order to send them to a death camp, it’s exactly the opposite. to ask for proof of vaccination so that we can save lives, it is the opposite.

Council Chairman Nury Martinez said ahead of the August 11 vote: “I want to be very clear on something, and I’ve heard this on social media and from people calling that they have a right to not. not access the vaccine or not to be vaccinated. . Unfortunately, this argument just doesn’t work for me. Not being vaccinated impacts everyone else’s health. So this argument that you have the right not to access the vaccine or to be vaccinated just doesn’t work anymore. “