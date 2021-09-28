Paul Giamatti doesn’t get free Burger King for life – The Hollywood Reporter





Paul Giamatti was sure he was going to be one of the few people on Earth to get Burger King free for life – and his discovery otherwise was hilariously recounted on Monday. The late show. The award-winning actor stopped by mainly to chat with Stephen Colbert about his Showtime series Billion, when the late-night host asked if a recent Burger King commercial had given him any benefit, like free food for life. Giamatti went from there, giving free rein to his exceptional capacity for storytelling. It all started when Giamatti asked his agent – jokingly – if he would get Burger King free for life after being the voice of regrets in a TV advertising for the mascot of the fast food chain, The King. “I get a FedEx package and tear this baby up, reach inside – and all in it is this beautifully finished little black titanium credit card,” Giamatti recalls in wonder. “And there’s this black crown embossed on it. And it doesn’t say anything about it. I was like, ‘Damn, fuck. I have a Burger King card for life. So we search and in fact, the thing exists. Only as 12 people have it, including George Lucas. Giamatti joked that he was overwhelmed with the power and responsibility of being a member of the small group of stars who had the card and wondered if he should call the group to a meeting to discuss their next move. . After brazenly boasting to his friends and son about his stature in the fast food community, Giamatti said, he took a closer look at his newly offered treasure. “I notice there is a little writing on the back,” he said, intrigued. “So I go to a website, I have a serial number. I enter the serial number. And it turns out it’s a fucking $ 100 gift certificate. I have never fallen so far and so hard and fast. Giamatti said his plan now was to go to the fast food chain every now and then and extend his meal as long as possible, “So it’s like I have a Burger King card for life.” Watch the full interview below.

