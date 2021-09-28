Entertainment
Daniel Craig “greatly relieved” to see Bond appear in theaters | Entertainment
Daniel Craig is “greatly relieved” that “No Time To Die” is finally ready to hit theaters.
The 53-year-old actor makes his last outing as James Bond in the long-delayed film and admitted he “couldn’t be happier” to attend the film’s world premiere at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday (09.28.21), ahead of its UK release this week.
He told Sky News: “We’ve had COVID so everything has to be put into perspective, right?
“I’m very relieved: we’re making Bond films for theaters and we’re here and I couldn’t be happier about it.”
And co-star Rami Malek hailed the premiere as a “founding moment” in movie history.
He said: What better movie to choose to bring everyone back to the movies. It’s a pivotal moment in the history of cinema, I think.
Daniel also praised director Cary Fukunaga, for “taking him out of the park” to make a “beautiful movie,” and admitted that he will miss working with everyone involved in the franchise.
When asked what he would miss the most when he bowed out, he replied: The people I work with every day are the best in the business. “
Daniel’s co-star Léa Seydoux paid tribute to the actor, hailing him as the “best” Bond.
She said: For me he’s the best because he’s the James Bond of my generation. He made him so complex and human, and I also love that he’s not perfect.
The stars of the film – which also included Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch and Naomie Harris – were joined at the premiere by director, writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge, producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli and singer Billie Eilish and his brother Finneas O’Connell, who provided the title song for the film, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.
Health care workers and members of the armed forces were also invited to the premiere.
