Actor Daniel Mickelson’s cause of death revealed almost 3 months after his death aged 23





Daniel Mickelson Darren Gerrish / WireImage The cause of death of Daniel Mickelson, actor and older brother of model Meredith Mickelson, has been determined by authorities. According to the Los Angeles County medical examiner, the 23-year-old star died of fentanyl and cocaine toxicity on July 4, PEOPLE can confirm. His manner of dying was considered an accident. Daniel starred in the 2019 movie The killer clown meets the candy man as well as the series Hands. News of Daniel’s death was the first announcement by her sister Meredith, 22, who shared in an Instagram post on July 5, “My heart is broken and writing it hurts so much and I don’t even know what to say. Yesterday I lost my brother, better worth friend and the other half of my heart. “ Daniel Mickelson Kirstin Sinclair / Getty RELATED: How fentanyl became a leading cause of drug overdose in the United States “There was no one I loved more on this earth,” she continued in the tribute, which featured a back picture of her with Daniel. “There are no words that can do him justice that I can write. to know him was to love him. He was the happiest of the brightest smileys that existed and I am so happy that God has me. chose to be his sister for all of her amazing life. “ At the time, many celebrities shared their condolences in the comments section of the article, with Patrick Schwarzenegger and Jordyn Woods writing, “I pray for you.” “I love you forever Daniel,” commented model Amelia Hamlin. RELATED: Kaia Gerber and Paris Hilton remember Daniel Mickelson after his death at 23: “You were so light” On her own Instagram story, model and actress Kaia Gerber shared a screenshot of herself on FaceTime with Daniel with a heartwarming message. “I remember the time we sat on the couch and spent all day inventing our own secret language that we kept talking every time we saw each other,” she wrote. “I wish we could go back there. I wish we always spoke in phrases that probably annoy everyone but crack us up every time.” The story continues RELATED: Kate Quigley Says ‘I Have Decided Life Must Go On’ After Suspected Group Overdose That Killed 3 People Gerber added, “I would love to always be sitting on the floor in my FaceTiming bathroom because that was the only place I had wifi and I never wanted to miss a call from you. Thank you for being. the reason for so much laughter and happiness in the world. It won’t be the same without you here. I love you Daniel. “ If you or someone you know suffers from drug addiction, please contact the SAMHSA Substance Abuse Hotline at 1-800-662-HELP.

