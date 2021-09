Savannah-born Hollywood publicist Bobby Zarem dies aged 84

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) – Robert Bobby Zarem, the acclaimed publicist known for his work in New York and Hollywood and developer of the Savannah Film Festival, died at his Savannah home on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at the age of 84 , according to a Gamble Funeral Service obituary. A world-renowned publicist, Zarem created the I Love New York marketing campaign which his obituary describes as the most successful and iconic endeavor in public relations history. Donald Trump credited Zarem in 1978 with tripling property values ​​in Manhattan within six months of the campaign’s launch, according to his obituary. He has represented countless stars over the course of his long career, including Gregory Peck, Audrey Hepburn, Lauren Bacall, Mick Jagger, Kirk Douglas, Michael Douglas, Jack Nicholson, Diana Ross and Michael Caine, among others. The New York Times and Newsweek called it Super Flack. Zarem has handled publicity for Hollywood hits including Pumping Iron, Saturday Night Fever, Scarface, Rambo, Dances with Wolves, Pee-Wees Big Adventure, and The China Syndrome. He appeared in an episode of Law & Order playing himself and in an uncredited role as a third base coach at Bull Durham. He helped turn the Savannah-based novel Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil into an international bestseller. He got into politics, working with the Clintons and Georgian President Jimmy Carter. His obituary says he saved the 1976 Carters campaign when he prevented Jack Anderson from appearing on Good Morning America to spread false rumors. Zarem was born at Telfair Hospital in Savannah on September 30, 1936 to Harry Aaron Zarem and Rose Gold Zarem. Growing up, he worked as a drummer at Grayson Stadium, seeing Jackie Robinson and Ted Williams play in exhibition games. Like his brothers, he attended Phillips Academy Andover and Yale University, where he graduated in 1958. Zarem served in the Air National Guard. The funeral will be on Friday October 1, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Bonaventure Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Film and Television Fund, which provides services to retirees in the film industry. Copyright 2021 OMCC. All rights reserved.

