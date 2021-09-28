BIN: Black Information Network and Real Times Media Announce Content Distribution and Marketing Partnership | Business





NEW YORK AND DETROIT – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Sep 28, 2021– BIN: Black Information Network, the comprehensive 24/7 national audio news network dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and reliable source of continuous media coverage with a black voice and perspective, and Real-time media (RTM), a Detroit-based media holding company focused on media, marketing and content specifically for urban audiences, today announced a strategic partnership to share and distribute the information most important to the black community. This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928005939/en/ This new partnership expands the recent announcement that from January 2022, BIN will expand its coverage of local news in the 32 affiliated markets. As part of the agreement, iHeartMedia will source and distribute news from RTM publications on radio stations and BIN sites, and RTM will source and distribute news, entertainment and sports from BIN and place the audio widget from BIN, a 24/7 audio coverage source, on their digital properties. iHeartMedia will broadcast RTM news on BINnews.com, BINnews.com/Atlanta and BINnews.com/Detroit. The deal also includes opportunities for iHeartMedia to convert RTM stories into audio reporting. BIN: The Black Information Network was launched in June 2020 as the first 24/7 national and local information audio network. BIN focuses on service to the Black community and provides an information window for those outside the community to foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding. Since its launch, BIN has rapidly expanded to 32 affiliate markets and can currently be heard in Atlanta, Cleveland, Minneapolis, Nashville, New Orleans, New York, San Francisco, Seattle and many more. BIN is also distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app, available on over 250 platforms and 2,000 devices. Real Times Media is a vibrant media company comprised of eight news, personalized content, and activation properties focused on amplifying black voices. As the parent company of five of the country’s most respected black-owned news organizations: The Daily World of Atlanta, Atlanta Tribune: the magazine, Chicago Defender, The Michigan Chronicle, and The New Pittsburgh Courier, RTM remains committed to providing quality information, events and entertainment to the African American public. From the start, our goal at BIN has been to celebrate and invest in the black community and shine a light on our most important stories, said Tony Coles, President of BIN: Black Information Network. This exciting new partnership allows us to extend our commitment to developing local journalism, benefiting black communities across the country. Our RTM brands have been known for decades in the community as a trusted and valuable resource for local black news and perspectives, said Hiram E. Jackson, CEO of Real Times Media. However, we also know that we cannot rely on our heritage to continue to be successful in an industry that changes every day. Being nimble, creative and diverse in the way we distribute our content is what has enabled us to overcome changes in the industry and stay competitive. Partnering with a progressive and undeniable force like BIN gives us the momentum and reach we need to continue to aggressively pursue the future. About BIN: Black Information Network BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and reliable source of continuous news coverage with a black voice and perspective. BIN is made possible by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its founding partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowes, McDonalds USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN focuses on service to the black community and provides an information window for those outside the community to foster communication, empowerment and better understanding. BIN: Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible through mobiles, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on AM / FM radio stations local dedicated to all the news. BIN also provides the information service for iHeartMedias 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information. About real-time media Real Times Media (RTM) was established in 2006, but its heritage dates back over 100 years. As the parent company of five of the nation’s most respected black-owned news organizations, the Atlanta Daily World, Atlanta Tribune: The Magazine, the Chicago Defender, the Michigan Chronicle and the New Pittsburgh Courier, RTM remains committed to providing quality information, events and entertainment for the African American public. In addition to its information organization, RTM is the parent company of Who’s who in black, a professional lifestyle brand focused on live and virtual programming and content, RTM360, a cultural marketing consultancy, and RTM Digital Studios, an unrivaled archive of historic photographs, videos and clips of the African American experience available through licenses for advertising, marketing, publishing and of movie. Visit www.realtimemedia.com for more information. 