NS ! These Bollywood divas got married at “unconventional ages”; to be inspired!

MUMBAI: Bollywood ladies who broke all stereotypes and got married late. We mean the late age set by society!

India is certainly making progress and so are we. But one thing that will remain a bone of contention is a woman’s marriageable age. Because, despite the breath of the 21st century, the most criminal thing that an Indian woman in her twenties or thirties and single can tell her parents is that I have no idea from the moment I want to get married!

Try saying this once and you’ll hear all kinds of silly and lame things like, having babies will be a problem, people will think you can’t adjust or worse yet, society will think you are divorced or something. kind.

This, by far, has all the makings to become the most alarming thing for your parents as well as your loved ones (whom you hardly ever meet once in a blue moon) to worry about. But the point is, who decides on a woman’s ideal age to marry or who decides how far there is no problem? Well, neither women have an answer to that nor their parents. Reliable?

1) Suhasini Mulay found love at 60

She is an actress who is equally famous in the world of Indian TV, Bollywood as well as the Marathi film fraternity. While she’s still known for playing strong characters, one thing that caught her attention was her marriage at the age of 60. She got married to Atul Gurtu, a doctor, on January 16, 2011. While Suhasini has never been married before, but for Atul it was her second marriage. He lost his first wife to cancer. Suhasini met her future husband on Facebook.

Yes, people judged her (including the punditji) but, she chose to stick to her decision to marry Atul. She fondly recalls this incident of her marriage in an interview with Brunch. When we told the pundit that we were the “bride and groom,” he was stunned and stammered, “Ji, aap dono? Very well very well’. Did we laugh? We also had a similar reaction at court. But whatever … We were happy!

# 2. Farah Khan said qubool hai when she was 39

Farah Khan Shirish Kunder

The witty director, choreographer and producer turned some heads when she married editor-turned-director Shirish Kunder, who is also 8 years her junior. The couple married on December 9, 2004 and became the proud parent of two beautiful daughters and a little prince in 2008.

The immediate thing everyone associates with late marriages is the age gap (if any) and difficulty having babies. But Farah brilliantly shatters both myths here. It’s been 11 and a half years, and Farah and Shirish are just making us believe that there is no ideal age to get married. And looking at them, we agree that there is nothing like getting married late, what is important is what you do to stay happy forever.

# 3. Urmila Matondkar said yes at the age of 42

Urmila Matondkar Wedding

Out of all the people we’ve mentioned so far, Urmila Matondkar stands out for a number of reasons. First, she wasn’t in the news for anything in particular. She was also not seeing anyone and had no plans to make any other films. But as they say, good things happen when you least expect them. And one beautiful morning everyone woke up to this sweet but amazing discovery that Urmila Matondkar was getting married in a private ceremony at the age of 42. Mir Mohsin Akhtar, her husband who is a professional model, would be younger than this girl Rangeela. . With Urmila, you can definitely say that you are never too old for love. And looking at her wedding photos, you can tell that she looks like the happiest bride.

# 4. Preity Zinta walked down the aisle with Gene Goodenough at the age of 41

Preity Zinta Wedding

When Preity had a stable relationship with Ness Wadia, we all thought they would eventually get married. But then the couple fell apart and the wedding did not take place. But the bubbly Bollywood Liril found love in Gene Goodenough and the couple got married on February 29, 2016 in Los Angeles. Looking at her reception photographs, we might be working with the idea of ​​a late wedding if that’s how confident and happy a bride can be with her choice! What we can learn from this honeycomb beauty is even if you’ve been in a failed relationship; never lose faith in the institution of marriage. And, at the same time, don’t rush into another rushed relationship, take your time, only take the plunge when you feel ready.

# 5. Lisa Ray married at 40

Lisa Ray and her husband

Lisa Ray, who wowed everyone in Bollywood with her fabulous acting in the movie Kasoor, walked down the aisle with former management consultant Jason Dehni at the age of 40. Lisa mentioned how happy she was not to marry at 20.

In an interview, she said: In your twenties, you want someone who will do anything for you; you want this person to solve all your problems, which i don’t think should be expected.

And looking at her, we totally think it was a good thing of her to wait a while, to mature a bit, before deciding to share her life with someone. And we assume it works that way.

# 6. Rani Mukerji married at 36

Rani mukerji

Everyone knew Rani was dating Aditya Chopra, but neither Rani nor Aditya ever openly acknowledged her. But this openly written couple surprised everyone with a secret wedding on April 21, 2014, in Italy. The couple even welcomed their first daughter in December 2015. Looking at them, all we can say is that when we are sure of something, the age factor should not be taken into account. You should take the following steps whenever you both feel comfortable.

# 7. The most beautiful woman, Aishwarya Rai made it official with Abhishek Bachchan at the age of 34

Wedding of Aishwarya Rai Abhishek Bachchan

While everyone was busy speculating on this beauty’s personal life with clear eyes, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan announced her marriage to Junior Bachchan in 2007. Despite the age difference of barely 3 years and the disparity in their development careers, their marriage is one of the strongest in Bollywood. .

In fact, when the gorgeous couple were invited to the Oprah Winfrey Show in September 2009, Oprah joked that Aishwarya and Abhishek were perhaps more powerful than Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in Hollywood. And, now with the arrival of Little Princess Aaradhyas, this family looks beautifully complete.

# 8. And finally, Neena Gupta found love at 42

Neena Gupta and Vivek Mishra

After experiencing twists and turns in her love life, Neena Gupta is an inspiration to all liberal-minded women. After her short-lived affair with Alok Nath, after getting engaged to Shaarangdev to get married, things didn’t work out and Shaarangdev called off their marriage. Later, she was lucky enough to have a daughter, Masaba Gupta, after dating Caribbean legend Richard. After her daughter grew up, Neena began to feel lonely and again considered getting married.

Neena Gupta and Vivek Mishra

It was then in 2002 that 43-year-old Neena met a Delhi-based chartered accountant, Vivek Mishra. The two met on a flight and clicked instantly. While Vivek was also estranged from his wife, the two had been in a relationship for over 6 years before they tied the knot. In July 2008, the duo moved to the United States to attend the wedding of one of Vivek’s parents and proposed to her in the United States and got married immediately. He had already planned everything on his own in the United States and just needed a “yes” from his beloved.

