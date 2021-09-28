Daniel Alarcn of Radio Ambulante receives prestigious MacArthur “Genius Grant”: NPR









September 28, 2021; Washington, DC Daniel Alarcn, host of NPR Radio Ambulance Podcast, was named MacArthur Fellow 2021 and recipient of a prestigious MacArthur “Genius Grant”, awarded annually to talented individuals who have demonstrated exceptional originality and dedication in their creative endeavors. Alarcn’s many accomplishments, deep commitment to storytelling and passion for journalism have been evident throughout his career. According to the MacArthur Foundation note: “Daniel Alarcn is a writer and radio producer who explores the social, cultural and linguistic ties that connect people across Latin America and the Spanish-speaking communities of the Americas. His powerful narrative narrative in English and in Spanish, fiction and non-fiction, print and audio-chronicles individual lives and underreported subjects in the context of broader geopolitical and historical forces in the United States and Central and South America. “ “It is an honor for NPR to distribute Street radio and join Daniel in elevating long-running public radio journalism for the Spanish speaking public, ”NPR President and CEO John Lansing said in a memo to staff. “When I devoted a great deal of my energy and attention to reporting in Spanish on Latin American and US Latinx communities, I did so under the assumption that I would never be in the conversation for an award like this, ”Alarcn said. “I am amazed and immensely proud of this recognition.” “I am so delighted that the MacArthur Foundation has recognized Daniel Alarcn for his enormous vision and creativity,” said NPR SVP for programming Anya Grundmann. “As a journalist, novelist, teacher and audio storyteller, he imagines worlds and makes them appear in reality. The Pioneering Podcast Mobile radioThis is just one great example of the work that price will support. “ Alarcn Joins Former MacArthur Fellows Affiliated With Public Radio, Including Bill Siemering 1993; David isay 2000; and Jad Abumrad 2011: Each has taken radio journalism in new directions, meeting the needs of new audiences and reaching new levels of excellence. More information on the MacArthur scholarships and this year’s scholarship recipients About NPR NPR, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, is widely known for its rigorous reporting and unparalleled storytelling that connects with millions of Americans every day on air, online, and in person. NPR strives to create an audience that is more informed, challenged and invigorated by a deeper understanding and appreciation of events, ideas and cultures. With a nationwide network of award-winning journalists and 17 international offices, NPR and its member stations are never far from where a story takes place. Listeners can find NPR by connecting to their local member stations (npr.org/stations), and it’s now easy to listen to our stories on smart speakers. Ask your smart speaker to “Play NPR” and you will be connected to the live stream from your local member station. Your speaker can also access NPR podcasts, NPR One, NPR News Now, and Visual Newscast is available to selected speakers. Get more information at npr.org/about and by following NPR Extra at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram On Street radio Ambulance radio The mission is to bring a better understanding of the Latin American and American Latinx communities through well-narrated, rigorously reported and expertly produced audio journalism, providing audiences with a nuanced portrait of a complex and vitally important region. . Since its launch in 2012, Street radio has produced over 200 episodes from over 20 different countries. Street radio has been recognized with several awards, including the 2014 Gabriel Garca Mrquez Award for Innovation in Journalism, the Most Prestigious Journalism Award in Latin America, the 2017 Third Coast / Richard H. Driehaus Award for Best Foreign Language Documentary for this episode (with English subtitles) and the iHeart Radio 2020 award for best podcast in Spanish. Its audience reaches nearly 6 million downloads per year. Street radio comprises over twenty-five full-time journalists, editors, producers, fact checkers and sound designers representing over ten different nationalities, with different gender identities, ethnicities, age ranges, beliefs and professional backgrounds . The team reports on Latin America from a place of knowledge and curiosity, to a diverse, young and sophisticated global audience. Press contact: NPR: Isabel Lara [email protected]

