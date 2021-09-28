The 15 best events in the Tampa Bay area for the week of September 27 through October. 3





Gasparilla Music Festival: The 10th annual three-day festival features 35 bands on four stages along the Tampas waterfront. Benefit from music education programs for young people. $ 40 per day, $ 60 two days, $ 90 three days. 3 pm-10pm from Friday to Sunday. Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, 600 N Ashley Drive, Tampa. 813-708-8423. Shinedown will headline the 2021 edition of 98RockFest at Amalie Arena in Tampa. [ Sanjay Parikh ] 98RockFest: The range includes Shinedown, Seether, Candlebox, Fozzy and Dirty Honey. A free pre-show includes Ayron Jones and Zero 9:36. $ 35 and more. 5 p.m. Saturday. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-6500. MoneyBagg Yo: The artist whose fourth studio album, A gangsta pain, which became his first project n ° 1, performs. 8 p.m. Wednesday. $ 69.50 to $ 129.50. Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa. 813-974-3111. Spyro Gyra: The popular jazz fusion group from the 70s and 80s perform. 8 p.m. Saturday. Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theater, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. 727-791-7400. George Benson: The guitar virtuoso, recipient of the National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Master Award, performs. $ 42.75 – $ 75.75. 8 p.m. Friday. Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen-Booth Road, Clearwater. 727-791-7400. The United States Dragon Boat Federation Club National Crew Championships take over Sarasota’s Nathan Benderson Park from Friday to Sunday. [Times (2012)] United States Dragon Boat Federation National Club Crew Championship: Paddler crews in traditionally decorated dragon boats from across the country will compete for a spot to represent America at the World Club Crew Championship in 2022. Free. 8 am-7pm from Friday to Sunday. Nathan Benderson Park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota. Tampa Bay Teen Lit Fest: Young Adult Fiction’s critically acclaimed writers come together in a virtual space, allowing teens to ask questions, hear stories, and even win books from their favorite authors. For more information and to register for events, visit HCPLC.org/TeenLitFest. To free. 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday. 813-273-6352. Dr. Rides American Beach House: A group of women clash with American standards of sex and power in this snapshot of queer anti-heroines. $ 18 and more. 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N MacInnes Place, Tampa. 813-229-7827. The elephant man: Winner of the Tony, Drama Desk and Critics Circle awards for best play. 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. $ 26. Francis Wilson Playhouse, 302 Seminole Street, Clearwater. 727-446-1360. Crowd : The group of which American prodigal hit # 1 on the Christian and Evangelical Albums chart. $ 28.75 to $ 48.75. 8 p.m. Sunday. Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen-Booth Road, Clearwater. 727-791-7400. A wide array of boats are on display at the annual Tampa Bay Boat Show held at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa from Friday to Sunday. [ OCTAVIO JONES | Tampa Bay Times (2018) ] Tampa Bay Boat Show: View and compare a variety of makes and models in one place. There will also be fishing school seminars with local captains. To free. 10 am-5pm Friday, 10 am-6pm Saturday, 10 am-5pm Sunday. Florida State Fairgrounds, 4800 US 301 N, Tampa. 727-893-8134. Halloween laser show: Experience 80s tunes from the hit series Strange things set to a 45-minute lasers and visual effects show. $ 29. 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. from Friday to Saturday. Sarasota Fairgrounds, 3000 Ringling Blvd. 941-365-0818. For Haunted River tours, the pirate water taxi along the Hillsborough River gets spooky on select nights October 1-30. [ Pirate Water Taxi ] Haunted River Tour: An ultralight docent tells tales of Tampas’ haunted past. Tours depart from the Tampa Convention Center every hour. Tickets are valid for the hop-on / hop-off service all day. $ 25, $ 15 children (included with day pass). 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. from Friday to Saturday. Pirate Water Taxi, 333 S Franklin St., Tampa. 813-223-7999. BBQ Cookoff, rodeo and concerts in the park: Feast on an award-winning barbecue while enjoying a bull ride and other rodeo-related entertainment. American country music singer-songwriter Tracy Lawrence is the headliner for free outdoor concerts with craft vendors. The lineup includes School of Rock (5 p.m.-5.45 p.m.), Pirate Flag (6 p.m.-7.30 p.m.) and Lawrence (8 p.m.). No cover (food / drink not included). 12 pm-10pm Saturday. England Brothers Bandshell Park, 5010 81st Ave. N, Pinellas Park. 727-369-5746. Hillsborough County Fair: This year brings an expanded carnival with halfway rides and new kiddie rides, as well as entertainment and special events for motor enthusiasts such as a demolition derby (Sunday) and truck and truck pull. tractor (Friday-Saturday). Find the schedule and tickets on hillsboroughcountyfair.com. $ 10, $ 7 for kindergarten to grade 12, $ 5 for seniors, ages 5 and under free. 5 pm-11pm Monday-Wednesday and Friday, 5 pm-10pm Thursday, 10 am-11pm Saturday, 10 am-8.30pm Sunday. Hillsborough County Fairgrounds, 215 Sydney Washer Road, Dover. 813-737-3247.

